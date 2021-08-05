WASHINGTON — One more, then the Mets.

Trailing by three runs in the third inning here Wednesday night, the Phillies needed all of eight pitches to erase the deficit and five more to grab the lead on Rhys Hoskins’ go-ahead double in what turned out to be a 9-5 victory over the Nationals.

It was the Phillies’ fourth consecutive win, and with another in a 4 p.m. matinee Thursday, they will match their season-long winning streak, complete a rare four-game road sweep, and be no more than 1½ games behind the division-leading Mets entering a three-game showdown beginning Friday night at Citizens Bank Park.

Scott Lauber

The rundown

Joe Girardi has strict rules for managing a bullpen, and they have served him well over the years. But with eight weeks left in the season, it seems he’s willing to ease them, at least somewhat.

Marcus Hayes really likes what Dave Dombrowski did at the trade deadline and admits what countless team executives have argued over the years: He wouldn’t be a good team builder.

It would have been a nice story if the Phillies reunited with Cole Hamels. Here’s why they decided not to take a flier on him.

Phillies utilityman Luke Williams is hooked on Olympic baseball.

The 2022 schedule was released Wednesday, and the best show in baseball is set to visit Philadelphia in June. Mike Trout will be there, too.

Important dates

Today: Aaron Nola vs. Joe Ross in series finale in D.C., 4:05 p.m.

Tomorrow: Kyle Gibson’s home debut vs. Mets’ Marcus Stroman, 7:05 p.m.

Saturday: Ranger Suárez vs. New York’s Tylor Megill, 4:05 p.m.

Sunday: Roy Halladay’s No. 34 will be retired at Citizens Bank Park, 12:45 p.m.

Monday: The Phillies are off.

Stat of the day

When Jean Segura led off Tuesday night’s game with a home run, he joined a small and unique Phillies club.

Segura, Juan Samuel (1985), and Tony Taylor (1970) are the only players in franchise history to hit three leadoff home runs and pick up three walk-off RBIs in a season. Segura didn’t begin leading off for the Phillies until last month. He also opened a July 10 game at Fenway Park and a July 21 game at Yankee Stadium with homers.

From the mailbag

Question: Once [Freddy] Galvis is back, how do you think Joe will play Galvis, [Didi] Gregorius, [Ronald] Torreyes, and [Alec] Bohm, assuming they’re all healthy and continuing to play well? Both Gregorius and Bohm have shown positive signs lately at the plate and in the field. Thanks. — Damian W., via email

Answer: Thanks, Damian. Great question. I reported earlier this week that Gregorius is still feeling the effects of pseudogout because of the medicine he’s taking. It’s not a coincidence that Girardi has been sitting him against left-handed pitchers to give him more occasional breathers. I suspect that will continue, with either Galvis or Torreyes collecting more playing time.

I would expect Bohm to get most of the reps at third base as long as he’s swinging the bat well. But I also think it’s likely that Girardi will use Torreyes or Galvis as a late-inning defensive replacement at third.