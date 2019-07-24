Roman Quinn accounted for the Phillies’ first two runs with his first home run of the season, a two-run shot in the second inning off Tigers lefty Matthew Boyd, who was impressive in what might have been a showcase game in front of Phillies general manager Matt Klentak. Boyd is a potential trade piece for the Tigers, who have the worst record in baseball, but Klentak said he had scheduled his trip to Detroit long before he had any idea what the Phillies might need at the trade deadline.