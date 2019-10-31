The Astros did not use Gerrit Cole on Wednesday night in Game 7, which is good news for the Phillies as baseball’s premier pitcher will be fresher if they are able to land him this winter. It’s been said, though, that Cole is a sure bet to play for a West Coast team. Remember a year ago when Bryce Harper was destined for the Dodgers and Manny Machado was headed to the Bronx and Patrick Corbin was ready to pitch for his childhood-favorite Yankees? Well, money talks. And the Phillies will have plenty to spend.