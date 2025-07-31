🏖️ Is beach replenishment a waste of money? | Down the Shore

There has been a lot of reaction to my colleague Frank Kummer’s scoop that the federal government is not going to pay for any beach replenishment this year for the first time since 1996.

This has always been a touchy subject. Some people think the federal taxpayer dollars, typically between $100 and $200 million, are mainly for the benefit of wealthy people with beachfront homes, although those wealthy people don’t always agree. For years, Margatians fought a plan by then-Gov. Christie to build dunes on their flat beaches to protect their property. The beachfront owners were very anti-dune!

Meanwhile, the nonprofit Jersey Shore Partnership called on policymakers to continue the funding, which it called “a long-standing investment vital to the safety, economy, and environmental sustainability of New Jersey’s coast.”

And a group of Jersey Shore mayors told the A.C. Press’ Bill Barlow they would be meeting with Rep. Jeff Van Drew on Aug. 26 to make sure money is in place for next year. They argued that both tourism dollars and safety are at issue.

Some of you are of the mind to let nature take its course.

Rich Wisher: No, these “resort” towns should get nothing for sand replenishment. They overcharge for everything. It’s their responsibility.

Joe S.: Absolutely not! Especially those beaches that charge beach fees. All the money taxpayers spend year after year after year for those beaches and they have the audacity to charge beach fees. They should not get anything for beach replenishment. They absolutely are subsidies for the rich. And beach fees help keep the “undesirables” out.

Dave Rebs: No, my tax money should not be used to replenish the shore line. I live in NJ and every beach you have to pay to go on, so no, no tax money for them. And I don’t want to subsidize their home insurance either.

Others have larger concerns in mind.

Penny Worrell: Yes beachgoers should contribute to beach restoration, enhancements etc. … even Canadians! Contribute or lose its luxuries we all enjoy … Beach badges sales should contribute to it too.

Ed Smigo: While I understand the argument of beach replenishment benefiting the wealthy, my personal opinion is the Jersey Shore is a huge tourist business, many of which are mom and pop operations. Stopping replenishment would doom many of those businesses and the taxes visitors pay on the goods purchased. This is not only a beach replenishment issue. It is a wider issue related to government policy in many areas.

Is it cheaper to spend a week in Hawaii, Europe, or the Jersey Shore? We investigated.

It's been hot here, but it's supposed to cool off this weekend.

Shore talk

🪱 Why all the worms in Wildwood? Trish Hartman asked an expert.

🎣 Anglers are urging President Trump to end Canadian-led industrial fishing of forage fish, which are critical bait fish like menhaden and herring.

☕ Vanessa Wong of Bay Buzz coffee in Ventnor and Margate was not at all pleased with a customer complaining about “the Asian lady” — her mom.

🧯 Betty’s Seafood food truck caught fire, injuring one.

🫐 Grab Remedee Coffee’s signature “Jersey Bloob” and read how the critically acclaimed shop went from an A.C. garage to a Ventnor storefront.

🚫 Swimming advisories were issued due to high levels of fecal bacteria at three Cape May County beaches.

What to eat/What to do

🍴A.C.’s Mike Lopez is giving food tours of Atlantic City with stops at the Knife & Fork, Girasole, Setaara, Cardinal, and Forno Roman Pizza.

🍸 Tropicana has created the “Ultimate Happy Hour Trail.”

🙏 Glory at the Shore Revival will be at the First Baptist Church in Whitesboro.

🎭 East Lynne Theater company presents Duncan Macmillan’s Every Brilliant Thing, an “uplifting play about depression,” accompanied by “Talkback Thursdays.”

🥋 The Mixed Martial Arts tournament Battle of the Beach comes to Wildwood.

🧶 The Longest Yarn, a traveling D-Day exhibit, is at the NAS Wildwood Aviation Museum.

✒️ Tattoos: Modern Expression & Ancient Art is at the Carroll Gallery at the Physick Estate.

🎸 Fat Mezz, the Shore’s hottest band this summer, will be at the Club at Diamond Beach in Wildwood, Seaport Pier in North Wildwood, and MudHen in Wildwood.

Shore snapshot

Your thoughts on: Shore vs. Europe — and a few on Canada

The planet: “But Amy, what about the planet. Actually, Hawaii and Europe are overrated, especially when compared to the Shore.” — Michael Schefer

Kiwis? “Best place in the world to play on a beach is right here, just outside my door. Seven mile beach, ocean temp swimmable 5-6 months a year and in the dead of summer, if maybe a few dozen people on the entire beachscape we consider it crowded. Where am I? See, you’ve got the wrong hemisphere. New Zealand.” — Barry Rosenberg

How many times can you go to Europe? “My family has owned the Sun N’ Sand Motel, 8 units, in Stone Harbor since 1953. Your article is comparing two different vacations. Once you leave your hotel in Paris, everything you do costs you money. At the Shore, you have breakfast, grab a hoagie, and spend six hours on the beach.

“My wife and I spent two weeks in Rome in November 2023. It was mobbed. Anyone who takes mom, dad, and two children to Europe in the summer does not do it two years in a row. The Shore is where families come year after year to make those memories.” — John Atwood

Unfriendly up north? “As I live just across the bridge from North Wildwood, I wonder about French Canadians possibly feeling unwelcome here. In the winter I have gone just north of Quebec to Mont-Tremblanc ski resort and have come across quite a few unfriendly French Canadians. I’ve seen many times, before I retired here, camper vans with Quebec license plates driving down the GSP to probably one of the many campgrounds in Cape May County. Not that I have run into many here but I wonder: Are they rude like they were back in Canada? Maybe with more sun on their faces and body they might be more relaxed and friendly. Welcome, my French Canadians. I hope no one has kicked sand in your face.” — Steve “Cat” Cattron.

Not many of you were keen on guessing how much tourism tax dollars reduce the tax bill of New Jerseyans (a rationale for federal spending), but loyal reader Les had it right with $1,545. Thank you, Shoobies!

This week: How long did it take to move Lucy the Elephant two blocks in 1970 to her current location?

A. Seven hours

B. Two days

C. 35 minutes

D. A week

If you think you know the answer, click on this story to find out.

Your Shore moment

Michele Westergaard reminds us what really counts.

What the Shore means to me is pure happiness. When I get here I feel so alive and refreshed. All the stress of bills and life just disappear. I look at my son and live for all the moments jumping waves, playing games and now collecting stuffed seagulls!!!! There is no place like the shore that can make you be a kid and have fun making memories!!!

