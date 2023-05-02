Send me your Shore memories | Down the Shore

We are excited for another summer of our newsletter! To get a jump on things, will you send us a Shore memory?

We are looking for about 125 words, and would love a photo or video if you want to include that as well. We will publish a roundup in the Philadelphia Inquirer, and will include some in the newsletter as well.

The memory can be from your childhood, or a moment from last summer.

It can be something that captures the emotions you feel when you go Down the Shore, or a funny thing that sums up the Shore for you.

The Shore brings out deep feelings in all of us, and can help us feel closer to family, nature, rebirth, emotions and the tides of our lives. But it can also bring out mixed feelings, whether about the high cost of things, the fate of whales, the future of these fragile barrier islands, the complicated feelings of being included, or excluded, the stress of a lot of people all of a sudden.

Let us know! Please reply to this email or write to DowntheShore@Inquirer.com. Please include your contact information. By submitting your images or videos, you are promising that the content is original and that it does not plagiarize from anyone. In submitting your images or videos, you give Inquirer.com permission to use them without restriction, through print, internet web site, video, and/or any other potential media market. We’d like to hear from you by May 12.

And watch your inboxes May 25 for our second summer of the Down the Shore newsletter.

— Amy S. Rosenberg (🐦 Tweet me at @amysrosenberg. 📷 Follow me on Insta at @amyrosenberg. 📧 Email me at downtheshore@inquirer.com)