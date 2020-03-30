Answer: What’s up, Steve? Thanks for the great questions. I would say that this season has shown enough to move in a different direction. But, I also think there’s a slim chance Brown can retain his job if the coronavirus pandemic cancels the rest of the season. I’ll provide you the same reasoning I wrote to a similar question asked in my May 20 mailbag: There’s something inside of me that keeps saying that a cancellation of the season could help save Brown because of the amount of money the league and team would lose if the season does not resume. Would the Sixers want to be on the hook for the remaining years of his salary, in addition to paying a lucrative contract to a new coach? Or would they give Brown another chance at the start of next season, and decide to part ways if the team continues to struggle a couple of months in? I think if they continue to lose a lot of money, the latter is a strong possibility.