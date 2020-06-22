Answer: Thanks for the question Tadd. Many of the players have been back in the gym, either at their team facilities or like Ben Simmons, who has been in Los Angeles, working out on their own. If the NBA goes with its plan to begin the eight regular season games on July 30, the teams will have ample time, even with some much time off, to get back into shape. Teams will begin training camps next week and either depart for Orlando on July 7, 8 or 9. That means they will have a month before their first game. Yes, there is a lot of rust to shake off, and maybe the first few games will show that, but certainly by the time the playoffs approach, all teams should be in good shape.