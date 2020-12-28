CLEVELAND — Happy Monday, folks!

We finally made it to the final week of 2020. if you’re anything like me, you definitely can’t wait for 2021. Something tells me the Sixers can’t wait to play the Toronto Raptors tomorrow might at the Wells Fargo Center. That’s because they’ll attempt to erase memories of Sunday night’s 118-94 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Harris finding his rhythm

Tobias Harris was one of the Sixers’ few positives Sunday. The power forward is starting to find more offensive rhythm after struggling in the opener.

Harris scored a team-high 16 points, making 4 of 6 three-pointers, in the blowout loss. That came one night after he finished with 17 points and hit 2 of 5 three-pointers in a 20-point road victory over the New York Knicks.

But Harris missed 3 of 13 shots — including all four of his three-pointers — en route to scoring 10 points in Wednesday’s season-opening victory over the Washington Wizards.

“This thing is going to take time for us, as you see tonight,” he said Sunday of blending in with new teammates. “For me, it’s just to go out there and do the things that I do best. I’m a rhythm player, so finding my rhythm as we continue to progress game after game.

“At the same time, being aggressive when I need to be.”

For Harris, it’s just about doing whatever he can to help the Sixers win. He knows the team has a lot of players capable of doing different things in any given game. So his goal is to be comfortable with how his performance helps propel the Sixers to victory.

A half to forget

Poor Clippers.

The Dallas Mavericks held a commanding 50-point halftime lead en route to destroying the Los Angeles Clippers, 124-73, on Sunday.

Dallas took a commanding, 77-27 halftime cushion. The Mavs led by as many as 57 points before maintaining at least a 40-point lead the rest of the way. The Clippers were without Kawhi Leonard (mouth laceration) and Marcus Morris (right knee soreness). So that should take away a lot of the criticism. But training by 50 is trailing by 50.

Important dates

Tomorrow: Toronto Raptors at Sixers, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Thursday: Sixers at Orlando Magic, 6:30 p.m., Amway Center, NBA Sports Philadelphia

Sunday: Charlotte at Sixers, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jan 4: Charlotte at Sixers, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Jan. 6: Washington Wizards at Sixers, 7 p.m., Wells Fargo Center, NBA Sports Philadelphia

Passing the rock

Question: Thoughts on Markelle Fultz? — @AC3_1990 on Twitter

Answer:, What’s up, man? Thanks for the asking the question. I’m actually kind of happy for him. Fultz has been through a lot. Yet he was still rewarded with a $50 million extension. So far, that has been a wise investment. He’s averaging 20.7 points and 4.3 assists in the Orlando Magic’s first three games.