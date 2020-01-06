Question: Furkan Korkmaz is an analogous story with Greg Ward of the Eagles. Both guys lit it up as rookies in training camp. Neither one was given the time of day as serious opening day roster candidates. Management then trots out arguments such as "Well, they did it against other bush league camp prospects on the other teams," etc. It's one of the downsides to drafting losers as top draft picks and trading for losers with expiring contracts when teams relegate obviously talented athletes to practice squads while slogging through the regular seasons with stiffs to whom they've committed. Some of these managers need to swallow their pride, admit mistakes, and promote these second-tier guys.