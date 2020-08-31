Answer: This is a great question, Mike, and thanks for sending it in. I just looked it up and Jackson, in his first eight NBA seasons shot 29% from three-point range. His final nine seasons he shot 36 percent. Kidd’s first four seasons he shot 32.1%. For his final 15 years he shot he shot 35.5 percent. Even without the shooting element, both could add knowledge on how to play point guard, and in my opinion, that is Simmons’ best position for this team. Both Jackson and Kidd also had a degree of success as head coaches. Kidd’s teams qualified for the playoffs in three of his four full seasons and Jackson in two of three at Golden State. Both had celebrated tiffs with either the front office (Kidd) or assistant coaches (Jackson) so that will have to be explored, but either would be a viable candidate. I would prefer Jackson because I think he would bring a tough mindset that I think the Sixers need.