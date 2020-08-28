KISSIMMEE, Fla. — Happy Friday, folks!
Elton Brand began Tuesday’s media availability on Zoom with a statement.
You knew the general manager was going to praise coach Brett Brown, whom the organization fired the day before. You knew he was going to acknowledge that the Sixers had a failure of a season. You knew he would say it was unacceptable.
But Brand took it a step further.
“We owe it, I owe it to these fans,” he said. “I owe it to this city to deliver on our goals.”
Brand still believes in the young core of Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons. He’ll spend the offseason trying to find ways to complement them.
“And we can get over this hump,” he said. “It’s time to get better, and that time starts now.”
The Sixers were swept in the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs by the Boston Celtics.
- A decision on a new Sixers arena at Penn’s Landing is coming soon. It won’t be long before the 76ers know if their proposal to build a basketball arena at Penn’s Landing gets a green light.
- What Philly leaders are saying about a potential new Sixers arena at Penn’s Landing. The idea of a basketball arena on the waterfront — with potential city and state tax breaks to help finance it — has elicited strong reactions both in support and opposition.
- The NBA playoffs will resume as players look to use their platforms to fight racism. Wednesday’s and Thursday’s NBA playoff games were postponed, and action will restart Saturday.
- Historic NBA player boycott in wake of Jacob Blake shooting reinforces this: Black Lives Matter. What happened in Kenosha was every Black NBA player’s nightmare. The players are sick of thinking that every time they see a cop, hear a siren, or see flashing lights, “Is it my time? Will they kill me next?”
- Sixers coaching target Ty Lue seeking $7 million per season. Lue is the prime candidate for the 76ers’ coaching job. He’s also a candidate for the New Orleans Pelicans and Brooklyn Nets jobs.
Damian Lillard was the most unstoppable player in the NBA bubble. The All-Star point guard was the main reason the Portland Trail Blazers had earned the Western Conference eighth seed and are facing the top-seeded Los Angeles Lakers in the first round.
Well, he left the NBA bubble Thursday to have his injured left right knee further examined in Portland. The injury occurred in the third quarter of the Lakers’ 135-115 victory in Monday’s Game 4. Lillard was averaging 37.6 points, 9.6 assists and 4.3 rebounds before the injury. He had scoring nights of 51, 61 and 42 points.
The Lakers lead the series, 3-1.
Question: Is Dave Joerger being considered as head coach? He’s better than both Mike Brown and Tyronn Lue. — @Black_Cape on Twitter
As for Joerger’s being considered, there’s a push for him to get an interview. It’s tough to judge how talented he is. He took over a loaded Memphis Grizzlies team and had success during his first three seasons in the league. However, he suffered two first-round exits during those seasons. The Sixers need a coach who can make a splash in the postseason.