New Philly icon? | Sports Daily Newsletter

This week kicks off voluntary organized team activities across the NFL, and the Eagles will hold their first open media session today.

With that in mind, Eagles beat writer Olivia Reiner caught up with Cooper DeJean, who has become a fan favorite, especially after the cornerback’s legendary interception return for a touchdown in Super Bowl LIX.

DeJean’s accomplished rookie year has many Birds fans eager to see what’s next for the 22-year-old. And three months after becoming a Super Bowl champion, DeJean says his life has changed, but “I’m still the same old me.”

He has spent some time finding ways to connect more with the community, which included participating in the Eagles Autism Challenge and hosting a youth camp at the Haverford School.

Heading into this season, DeJean wants to step into more of a leadership role with the departure of a few veterans in the secondary. However, he knows he’s still young and insisted it’s time to get back to work.

“I’ve still got a lot more that I want to accomplish.” Take a look at the full story of how DeJean is in his pick-six era.

— Isabella DiAmore, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

Bryce Harper left the game after getting hit on the elbow by a 95.3 mph pitch from Braves starter Spencer Strider in the first inning on Tuesday. It was the same elbow that he had surgically repaired two years ago. However, his X-rays were negative and Harper was diagnosed with a bruise.

Ranger Suárez and the Phillies shutout the Atlanta Braves, 2-0, in their series-opener.

Aaron Nola, who’s recovering from a sprained right ankle, conceded he’ll need a minor league tuneup before he starts again. He’s hoping to throw a higher-intensity bullpen session Thursday.

In this week’s Phillies Extra, Garrett Stubbs shares how he channeled the disappointment of being back in the minors for the first time since 2021 into mentoring young players and bringing a slice of the organization’s winning major-league culture.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Braves tonight (6:45, NBCSP). Zack Wheeler (6-1, 2.42 ERA) is scheduled to start against Braves righty A.J. Smith-Shawver (3-2, 3.67).

When Mucha Nama drives his white minivan up and down Broad Street, he gets some interesting reactions. That’s because the Ethiopian rideshare driver has a speaker mounted to the top that plays “Fly, Eagles Fly” along with a 10-minute YouTube compilation of “Eagle Sound Effects.” The Toyota Sienna XLE is decorated with two Eagles and a faux Lombardi Trophy on the roof rack. He changes his car for every season. But when there isn’t a holiday to celebrate, he is celebrating the Eagles.

On Tuesday, Howie Roseman threw out the first pitch to open the Phillies’ three-game series against their division rivals.

After Paul George’s first season in Philly, the case of replacing Tobias Harris with him isn’t looking strong. Harris, who went on to have a successful season with the Detroit Pistons, trolled the decision Monday on social media. He pointed out the Sixers’ record from the day the Eagles defeated the Chiefs in Super Bowl LIX on Feb. 9, along with a photo of him smoking a cigar. Only time will tell if it’s Harris who gets the last laugh.

In other news, we’re less than a month away from the NBA draft. Who will the Sixers select with the third pick? We round up how several national outlets see it playing out.

Many, including The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey, believe Ace Bailey is the best fit. In George’s recent episode of Podcast P, he explained why the Rutgers prospect could be as good as Cooper Flagg.

Fifty years ago on Tuesday, the Flyers repeated as Stanley Cup champions, and winger Reggie Leach was a vital ingredient in the organization’s repeat. The now 75-year-old, who was nicknamed “The Riverton Rifle,” recalls the moment and what it meant to achieve a lifelong dream.

The Flyers announced Tuesday that former Phantoms coach Ian Laperrière is transitioning to an adviser role in their hockey operations department.

And in cased you missed it, Jackie Spiegel answered your questions as the Flyers embark on what many project to be a busy offseason.

Olympic champ: Cole Hocker, an Olympic 1,500-meter gold medalist, is set to make his Franklin Field debut. Rare double: Rowan's baseball and softball teams are heading to the NCAA Division III championship series. The heartbeat: Former Villanova standout Josh Hart helped get the Knicks back into the Eastern Conference finals. At last: The Union's most grueling month of the year is almost over.

