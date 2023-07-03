Sixers stumper | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Celtics, who beat the Sixers in the playoffs, have brought in Kristaps Porziņģis. The Miami Heat, who beat the Sixers in the playoffs the previous year, appear to be on the cusp of adding Dame Lillard.

The Sixers haven’t yet made a trade with anyone to take James Harden elsewhere.

It’s a weird type of divorce for Harden and the Sixers right now, where everyone involved knows it’s over, and that it’s time to move on, but both parties are still in the same house. There’s still hope of a departure that keeps dignity intact, but no one is sure of what that looks like yet.

David Murphy takes a look at the scenarios facing Daryl Morey, and frankly, none are great.

Advertisement

— Andrea Canales, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓Are the Sixers sunk for the upcoming season even before it begins? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Sports Daily readers, our newsletter is taking the Fourth of July holiday off, so look for the newsletter to return on July 6th.

Tyrese Maxey is a young, ebullient talent who has improved every year with the Sixers, but Damian Lillard is, well, Damian Lillard. Would you make the trade?

Sixers beat writer Keith Pompey explores this question, coming back to the idea that Lillard has expressly negated any interest in coming to Philadelphia. If that remains the case, Pompey believes the Sixers shouldn’t make the deal.

Marcus Hayes raised some eyebrows when he recently said on a podcast that Jalen Hurts is “probably the most insecure athlete in Philadelphia who uses the insecurity to his advantage.” And that’s not an insult.

“This is what makes Hurts more valuable, at this moment, than Josh Allen or Joe Burrow,” Hayes writes. “It’s what makes him a better long-term bet than Michael Vick, Donovan McNabb, or Randall Cunningham were. He’s nowhere near as talented as any of his dual-threat forebears, but none of them holds a candle to his commitment to prepare and improve.”

Two Swedes have reunited in the NHL after years of playing together at various national team levels. Helge Grans and Emil Andrae, are now in development camp for the Flyers, hoping to move up to the team.

With a true rebuild in full swing, it’s not exactly a glamorous time to be a Flyer, but there might never be a better time for players to prove themselves as part of the new young core of the team.

It was a big hint to the world at large over the weekend when Jim Curtin posted the motto of the main Union supporters group on his Instagram page — “Ad finem fidelis” — and more than a few fans of the team could at last let out a relieved sigh.

On Sunday, Curtin confirmed his new contract with the squad was all but done.

Worth a look

Sister, sister: There’s a special bond between siblings, and theirs has been forged in the fire of competition.

Philly’s finest: In club basketball, it could well be Team Final, and the chance to prove it is now.

Prep’s power: St. Joseph’s Prep quarterback, Samaj Jones, is now set on Cincinnati.

On this date

In 1993, it was an epic day with an unexpected twist when the Phillies finally won against the San Diego Padres at 4:40 in the morning. The pitcher, Mitch Williams, saved the day, not with an amazing strikeout, but with a game-winning RBI.

What you’re saying about James Harden

We asked: What is your reaction to the Harden news? Among your responses:

Was not a good fit; stunted Maxey’s development; made Embid too one dimensional and bit of liability on defense but Doc also had a hand in that. Even Harden 5 years ago wouldn’t work but wish him well wherever he goes and whatever he is seeking as championships don’t seem to factor in his thinking. Key is to find coach that can change Embid’s thinking and play as fans allow his immense talent to overshadow immaturity and poor decision making. Key also to transition to real team ball something like Nuggets or Spurs where Embid not first option 80% of the time. — George J.

James Harden and Joel Embiid are talented regular season players. But as they are they will never bring Philadelphia a championship. In every way the failure of the Sixers can be shared foremost by the players, secondly by the front office and the general manager and lastly by the coaching staff. The ownership could do themselves and the fans a huge favor if they hired a new general manager, traded both Harden and Embiid for a combination of first round draft choices and some quality NBA players that can shoot and play defense and maybe in a couple of years they can turn this train wreck of a team around providing their new coach is up to the task. Yes James Harden is doing the Sixers a favor! — Dave P.

Why would anyone care that he is leaving? K. Perkins hit it on the nail. Just make this work and find the right pieces to fit into the rest of the team. — Tedd E.

Harden your hearts. This is the best thing that could have happened. James Harden would have been no solution to the quest for a championship. He is at his worst when the chips are all in. He is being paid what he is worth in this contract. The Sixers will find someone else to have their dreams shattered with The Beard. They now have the opening for someone who has the drive to win, not just to play. In a different manner, I think Harden has a psychological imbalance that is not as visible but just as destructive as Ben Simmons’. — Milton T.

See ya ! And don’t let the door hit you in the butt on your way out the door. — Virgil K.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Gwen Knapp, Jonathan Tannenwald, Andrea Canales, Aaron Carter, Isabella DiAmore, Giana Han, Marcus Hayes, Keith Pompey and David Murphy.