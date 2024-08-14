Eagles’ starters in action 🏈 | Sports Daily Newsletter

Tuesday’s joint practice against the New England Patriots might be the only time the Eagles starting offense faces another team’s defense before the season opener against the Green Bay Packers in Sao Paulo, Brazil.

It gave a glimpse inside new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s setup, which saw a variety of formations, motions, and concepts. Although the offense may have been reimagined, there’s a familiar end product: Jalen Hurts completing passes to A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith. However, it wasn’t a perfect day.

Eagles beat reporter EJ Smith breaks down how the offense fared in what could be considered one of the most revealing practices of training camp.

EJ Smith

When Ranger Suárez took the mound Tuesday at Citizens Bank Park and simulated two innings against hitters in a live batting practice session, he threw the 36 most important pitches of any Phillies starter this week. His potential impact can’t be overstated, making his return key for the Phillies. And that could come during an Aug. 23-25 series in Kansas City.

Trea Turner entered the season with the most stolen bases in the majors since 2018. But since returning from a six-week injury absence, he has attempted just four steals. On Tuesday, manger Rob Thomson said the shortstop is healthy, but being “cautious.”

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series with Miami at 6:40 tonight (NBCSP). Tyler Phillips (4-1, 4.83) will start against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (2-3, 5.20).

The Sixers’ busy offseason is slowing down. So The Inquirer reached out to reporters with insight on the Sixers’ newcomers. Next up is veteran sharpshooter Eric Gordon. Here’s what Kellan Olson, a Phoenix Suns reporter for Arizona Sports 98.7 FM, has seen from the 35-year-old guard.

Speaking of the upcoming season, the NBA schedule is slowly being revealed. On Tuesday the league revealed the preliminary-round portion of the schedule for the in-season tournament, the NBA Cup. The Sixers are slated to play the New York Knicks on Nov. 12 at the Wells Fargo Center.

Cooper DeJean is not fully back from the hamstring injury he suffered while preparing in Iowa for his first NFL training camp, but he’s getting much closer. On Tuesday, the rookie went through individual drills and is aiming to play in the Aug. 24 preseason finale. His return to the defensive backfield could shake up the Eagles’ depth chart.

While Tuesday’s joint practice with the Patriots was mostly positive from the first-team offense, there were some issues in the interior offensive line, allowing too much exposure to Jalen Hurts. Here’s more takeaways from Day 12 of training camp.

In a wild game that featured six goals all in the second half, the Union rallied on the road to beat FC Cincinnati and advance to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals. Tai Baribo led the Union with a two-goal effort, including the game-winner in the 82nd minute.

