Lane Johnson says there’s another Eagles Christmas album in the works

The past two Christmas seasons, Philadelphians have celebrated with the dulcet tones of the Philly Specials, whose holiday albums have sold tens of thousands of copies — and raised millions of dollars for charity.

And more is one the way. Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson, one-third of the Philly Specials, confirmed that a third Eagles Christmas album is in the works.

Advertisement

“We worked on it, so hopefully we’ll have something done pretty soon,” Johnson said.

The Philly Specials, comprised of now-retired Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Johnson, dropped their first Eagles Christmas album, A Philly Special Christmas, in 2022, and released a follow-up album in 2023 called A Philly Special Christmas Special, featuring Jordan Davis, Patti LaBelle, Howie Roseman, Lil Dicky, and Travis Kelce, among others.

The first album, which had seven tracks, raised over $1.25 million for local charities through vinyl and digital sales, and the second album, which had 11 tracks, raised over $3 million. The trio of offensive linemen even earned the top spot on the Holiday Digital Song Sales chart on Billboard with “Fairytale of Philadelphia,” a remake of the Pogues’ Christmas standard “Fairytale of New York,” sung by the Kelce brothers.

The largest 2023 beneficiaries were Children’s Crisis Treatment Center and Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, but a number of other charities like Philabundance, Ronald McDonald House, Freed America, Toys for Tots, and Fresh Air Fund also received donations from the album. Mailata even went to the White House to perform a song for Eagles fan Joe Biden and give him a copy of the album.

No word yet on the release date, but both previous Philly Specials albums were released in December, with the 2022 album coming on Dec. 23, 2022, and the 2023 album coming on Dec. 1, 2023.