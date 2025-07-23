A superhero’s origin story | Sports Daily Newsletter

Decades after Dick Allen’s playing career came to an end, his son, Richard Allen Jr., asked to do a road trip to Arkansas together.

The younger Allen wanted to learn more about the Arkansas Travelers, the place where his father’s career began. Except, Dick Allen had no interest in going back and told his son, “that would be like walking through a graveyard.”

Little Rock was Allen’s last stop before being called up to the major leagues — to the Phillies — at the end of the 1963 season, and it was one of the most difficult chapters of his life.

He was the first Black player on the Travelers, living and playing in a civil rights battleground. He lived most days in fear. His car was vandalized on several occasions. He was harassed by police officers and received hate mail. Allen did not ask to be a trailblazer nor did he know he was supposed to be one. He just wanted to play baseball.

In April, five years after his father’s death, Allen Jr. decided to return to the place Allen would not. His visit was in part to honor his father’s journey to Cooperstown, as he’ll be inducted into the National Baseball Hall of Fame on Sunday.

It also served as a reminder of being “proud to be who I am,” Allen Jr. said. Phillies beat writer Lochlahn March dives deeper into the story.

On Sunday, the Phillies reached agreement with 40-year-old reliever David Robertson on a one-year contract. The team is desperate for bullpen help, and they’ll pay Robertson approximately $6 million of the prorated $16 million deal. They will also be charged an additional $6 million as a 110% tax penalty for carrying a payroll in excess of the $305 million threshold. Now, the next move in the bullpen’s face-lift will be tougher to execute and acquiring another arm at the trade deadline could come at a hefty price.

Also Gage Wood, the Phillies’ first-round draftee out of Arkansas, officially signed with the team on Tuesday. After throwing the third no-hitter in Men’s College World Series history last month, the right-handed pitcher is “ready to get going” in his professional career.

Cristopher Sánchez was dominant in a complete-game showing, striking out 12 in the Phillies’ 4-1 win over the Red Sox. The win snapped the Phillies’ three-series losing streak.

Lane Johnson is entering his 13th year with the Eagles, and the 35-year-old right tackle continues to refine his game while having consistent success. He credits his competitiveness to the strong culture the Eagles O-line has built over the years. But his longevity in the league is a testament that Johnson is “the best right tackle to have ever played.”

And the Eagles bolstered their depth at defensive line on Monday, with the signings of defensive end Ogbonnia Okoronkwo and defensive tackle Jacob Sykes.

Meanwhile, quarterback Jalen Hurts arrived to camp on Monday with some new heat.

Quentin Grimes is still on the market as a restricted free agent. Why is his restricted free agency taking so long? To get more insight — and if the Sixers should be worried about it ending poorly — The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell spoke with salary-cap and CBA expert Keith Smith, who says “restricted free agency has always been tough on players,” and Grimes’ situation could go on for a while.

Porter Martone’s announcement Monday that he will attend college at Michigan State next season and forego a chance to make the Flyers in September was met with mixed reactions by fans.

Some were disappointed, hoping to see Martone break right into the team’s six as the team begins the next step in its rebuild. Others saw it as the right move, given the team is not yet ready to compete and Martone is probably borderline ready for the NHL.

The Inquirer’s Gustav Elvin believes it is a best-case scenario for all parties, as the year should allow Martone to get stronger and test himself against better competition, things which will benefit the Flyers down the road once Martone does make the jump.

What you’re saying about wildest game ending

We asked: What is the wildest Phillies game ending you remember watching? Among the most interesting responses:

May 15, 1979, Phillies vs Giants. Cool misty night but we had nothing better to do so we stayed through 11 innings of scoreless baseball. In the top of the 12th, Steve Bedrosian gives up back to back solo homers. What was left of a small crowd headed for the exits. Not me and my friends. In the bottom of the 12th, Bob Dernier comes up with 2 men on and rocks a fastball down the line to left. The outfielder plays the carom like an 8 year old, can’t pick the ball up and Dernier wins it with a walkoff inside the park home run. — Mike D.

Wildest game and finish I think I ever saw was the Oct 12, 1980 NL Championship game won by the Phillies in extra innings that sent them to their first World Series in 30 years. The game was started by the great Nolan Ryan against raw rookie Marty Bystrom. Watched on TV from Placentia CA with my family. The tension as so unbearable at times that I had to walk outside and then come back in. Phils went into the 8th down 5-2, then tied it, then took a 7-5 lead. Astros then tied it with 2 runs off McGraw. Unser and Maddox gave Phils the lead again in the 10th and Dick Ruthven pitched a perfect inning to win it. Was only 42 in 1980 so survived the game, but now at 87 I would have had to turn it off to avoid a heart attack. — Everett S.

My wife and I married in 1993 in another country. One of our pre-marital lessons was to watch Field of Dreams because she needed to learn about the importance of baseball. Once we were home in the Philadelphia area, we needed to see the Phillies. We chose the August 13 game against the Stinking Mets. In the bottom of the 8th inning, the Phils trailed 5-3, but there was hope. They loaded the bases but then got only one runner to home. When that inning ended in failure as many people were leaving, my wife asked whether we should join the exodus. That gave me a chance to say, “It’s never over ‘til it’s over,” and we stayed. Then the Phils loaded the bases again, scored one run again, and again had the bases loaded with two outs. The only pinch-hitter left was Kim Batiste, who had not appeared in a game in more than two weeks. What happened? It was baseball. He hit a walk-off grand slam. 1993 was that kind of a season. — Tom E.

We compiled today's newsletter using reporting from Lochlahn March, Jeff Neiburg, Devin Jackson, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Ariel Simpson, Olivia Reiner, Gustav Elvin, and Alex Coffey.

