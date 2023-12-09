Big test in big D | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Eagles escaped with a 28-23 victory over Dallas on Nov. 5, but Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb rolled up 191 yards on 11 catches. The Birds kept him out of the end zone, though.

Which brings us to the rematch on Sunday night, one that has all the feel of a playoff game.

Eagles cornerback Bradley Roby sat out the first meeting but says the Boys succeeded in the passing game by stretching out plays, running alternative routes when receivers were covered.

“They were extending the plays, and they were just freestyling and running everywhere,” Roby says.

Well, it seemed as if the 49ers were running everywhere — and all over — the Eagles last weekend. The Birds defense simply has to be better against the Boys or it could get ugly in Big D. Shutting down CeeDee and those freelancing plays? That would be a good start for the Eagles.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

The city will honor the late Phillies great Dick Allen with a mural along South Broad Street, thanks to the efforts of Mayor Jim Kenney and Allen’s former teammate Garry Maddox, among others.

“I’m so angry that he’s not in the Hall of Fame,” said Kenney, who wears a No. 15 jersey when he watches the Phillies. “I do not understand it. ...The numbers. The accomplishments. I think he certainly deserves to be in.”

Allen will still have a chance at the Hall. For now, Maddox says, this mural will be “the ultimate compliment.”

The Eagles were beaten in almost every facet of the game last weekend against the San Francisco 49ers.

On Thursday, coach Nick Sirianni shouldered a lot of the blame when asked about the Eagles’ play calling — and the infrequency in running the ball — along with the struggles to stop the 49ers and make adjustments.

“We have to put the players in better positions to succeed,” Sirianni said. “I just want to make sure everyone’s clear on that when there is a mistake like that, that falls on the head coach … that falls on me. And we’ll be better from that.”

Defensive tackles Jalen Carter and Jordan Davis ran out of gas against the Niners, writes Marcus Hayes, who wonders if they have anything left in the tank for Dallas.

Should the Eagles run the ball more? Mike Sielski scoffs at the idea.

Here’s what our beat reporters think about the Eagles’ marquee matchup with Cowboys.

Next: The Eagles travel to the Lone Star State for their showdown with the rival Cowboys on Sunday (8:20 p.m., NBC10).

The Eagles will visit the Dallas Cowboys in an NFC East showdown on Sunday night. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.

Should 76ers president of basketball Daryl Morey be aggressive as trade season approaches? The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey takes a look at the market, pointing at worthy options like the Raptors’ OG Anunoby and the Bulls’ Alex Caruso. He also considers long shots like Pascal Siakam and Zach LaVine, who also play for the Raptors and Bulls, respectively. Pompey concludes that any Sixers move could be dangerous with chemistry and performance at an all-time high in Philly.

Next: The Sixers host the Atlanta Hawks on Friday (7 p.m., NBCSP).

The 2023-24 season is a pivotal one for 23-year-old defenseman Egor Zamula. He is on a one-year contract, so it is basically now or never for the Russian blueliner.

The early returns have been inconsistent from the rangy defenseman who has made his fair share of mistakes despite a plus-10 rating. Back in the lineup, Zamula believes he has learned from his past transgressions and is ready to take a step forward.

The Flyers shut down the NHL’s hottest team on Thursday night thanks to two goals from Travis Konecny. Joel Farabee and Cam York also scored to beat the Coyotes, 4-1, and end Arizona’s win streak at five.

Next: The Flyers visit the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 9 p.m. (NBCSP).

Unbeaten Imhotep Charter will face Peters Township for the PIAA Class 5A football championship tonight. The Panthers seem to be in the state final every season, but they have had trouble getting over the hump. This season, they have made an effort to work on the team’s mental approach to the game. In “brain training” exercises, the focus is on using breathing and visualization techniques to improve focus, reaction time, memory function, and the ability to manage stress and anxiety.

Heading south: Duke is hiring Penn State defensive coordinator Manny Diaz as its next football coach. Thumped: The St. Joseph’s women fall to Utah, 74-48. Basketball in his blood: Germantown Academy star Bryce Presley is the son of a coach.

What you’re saying about video games

We asked you: Do you have a favorite sports video game? What is it and why?

Growing up, my favorite sports video game was MLB Power Pros. They only made it for the 2007 and 2008 seasons, but for obvious reasons, that was the height of my Phillies and baseball fandom. I remember my mom let me rent the 2007 game from Blockbuster, and my friends and I played the game nonstop. Eventually I handed the game back to my mom to return to Blockbuster, but she handed it right back to me and said she’d buy it for me. I felt like the happiest kid in the world. — Steven F.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Olivia Reiner, Josh Tolentino, Marcus Hayes, Mike Sielski, Gabriela Carroll, Matt Breen, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, Jonathan Tannenwald, Aaron Carter, Mia Messina, Seth Engle, Max Ralph, Josh Verlin, and Mike Livingston.

That's all for today, folks.