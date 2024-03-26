Tough talk | Sports Daily Newsletter

When Howie Roseman speaks, Philly sports fans listen. Monday was one of those days at the NFL’s annual meeting in Orlando, Fla., when the Eagles general manager talked about his offseason moves aimed at toughening up the Birds defense. Roseman wanted to restore some nastiness, specifically in the signings of free agents C.J. Gardner-Johnson and Devin White.

“I think that would be accurate to say: We were looking to regain our swagger and mentality back,” Roseman said. “... We want guys with mentality. We want guys that reflect the city, reflect the style that we want to play on offense and defense. Obviously, you want talent from these guys, too.” Jeff McLane reports on the Eagles’ efforts to restore that physical presence.

Roseman would not discuss Haason Reddick’s future with the Eagles, but he weighed in on new running back Saquon Barkley, backup quarterback Kenny Pickett, and more.

The honeymoon for the Phillies started on Oct. 3, 2022 when they clinched a playoff berth for the first time in 11 years. But Mike Sielski writes that there’s no getting around the reality that the Phillies’ NLCS collapse against the Diamondbacks, culminating with that Game 7 loss, flipped another switch around here. The vibes are different. This time it has to be a better October … or bust.

The Phillies are one of baseball’s biggest spenders. They have a need for another starting pitcher now that Taijuan Walker won’t be ready for opening day. Come on down, Jordan Montgomery? Not so fast, says Dave Dombrowski.

Phillies hitting coach Kevin Long believes Johan Rojas can be a “pretty special” hitter someday. But there is plenty of work ahead to get him there.

Next: The Phillies open the season at 3:05 p.m. Thursday against the visiting Atlanta Braves (NBC10).

The 76ers faced off against James Harden for the first time since he demanded a trade to the Los Angeles Clippers. Harden, who was dealt in November, played a game on Sunday that was reminiscent of his stint with the Sixers. Harden sprinted out to a solid first half and faded as the game continued. While he finished with 12 points and 14 assists, Harden scored only two points in the second half. He finished the day by ducking out before media members entered the locker room. He’ll back in Philly for the first time since the trade on Wednesday. Maybe he’ll make himself available.

The Sixers couldn’t carry that momentum into Sacramento, dropping the final game of their four-game west coast road trip, losing to the Kings, 108-96, despite a 29 point night from Tyrese Maxey.

Next: The Sixers host Harden and the Los Angeles Clippers at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

Can we acknowledge that the warm embrace in which professional and college sports now hold gambling is getting more than a little yucky? If you have followed the travails of Dodgers superstar Shohei Ohtani or the reports of strange movement on the betting lines of some Temple men’s basketball games, you get our drift. Gambling has always been a part of sports, but the public stances of the pro leagues and the NCAA have changed radically, and not for the better. Mike Sielski shares his thoughts on an out-of-control situation.

If you woke up and saw the Flyers lost, 4-1, to the Atlantic-leading Florida Panthers on Sunday, you probably didn’t blink an eye.

But those who watched the game know the score didn’t accurately reflect the contest, which was largely dominated by the Flyers. Jackie Spiegel looks at what went wrong for the Flyers in a game they probably deserved to win.

Next: The Flyers are on the road tonight at 7 for a pivotal Metro Division clash with the New York Rangers (NBCSP).

Pluck of the Irish: Hannah Hidalgo and Notre Dame earned their spot in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament. NFL prospect: Linebacker Jordan Magee was impressive at Temple’s pro day. Quakers feel their oats: Penn looks to recapture its NCAA baseball tournament form. The girls’ game: Imhotep Charter joins the fun in the Eagles’ flag football league. Who’s in the lead? Check out the early returns in our Mascot Bracket.

What you’re saying about Phillies pitching

We asked you: How should the Phillies fill the pitching void with Taijuan Walker shut down? Among your responses:

Even without Walker, the Phillies have a solid pitching staff. He did have the highest ERA of all the five starters, at 4.38, and his performance deteriorated as the season progressed. ... Turnbull will pitch in his spot in the rotation until he is back. Of course, Matt Strahm could be called on again to start as he was in the beginning of last year when Ranger Suarez was delayed in the start of his season. Strahm pitched well all year, as a starter early on, and then in middle inning relief for the remainder of the season. He has already been rewarded with a multiyear contract extension. Also, many teams use a few relievers to cover in-season absences by starters. Lastly, they could call up the best performing starter from Lehigh Valley, even if no one is setting that league on fire.

... The Phillies will score a lot of runs and play better defense than last year with Marsh and Rojas in the outfield and an improved Turner at shortstop. Their other infield starters are better than average fielders, which always helps a pitcher. Their infield bench reserves are very good fielders, Merrifield and Edmundo Sosa. — Jay W.

It appears that the Phillies will use Spencer Turnbull to fill the rotation spot created by Walker’s injury. However, I would like to see Dombrowski make a move to get Jordan Montgomery, who is still out there. They should be able to make a one- or two-year deal for him that will appease Boras and Montgomery but still be team-friendly for the Phillies. — Bill R.

