It’s already been a long season for the Eagles, who aren’t even halfway through their 17-game schedule and currently sit at 2-5. Fingers have been pointed in every direction as the losses have piled up in Philly, with Jalen Hurts and Nick Sirianni taking the bulk of the blame.

But on Monday, a day after the Eagles’ 33-22 loss to the Raiders, The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane set his aim a little higher, arguing that while there were miscues on the field and in the play calling, this sits at the feet of Howie Roseman. McLane contends that the Eagles’ vice president and general manager should not escape culpability. After all, Roseman is still, ultimately, responsible for much of what happens with the Eagles.

Early Birds

We’ll continually assess who’s responsible for the Eagles mess thus far. Roseman is a part of it. And so is Sirianni and his clumsy play calling, writes columnist Marcus Hayes.

The low-percentage surprise onside kick didn’t work, of course, and Sirianni also made a questionable decision to accept a penalty that also backfired Sunday against the Raiders. In answering questions about those calls, the coach’s responses didn’t do much to instill confidence.

So yes, the Eagles actually got a draft pick back from the Jets in exchange for backup quarterback Joe Flacco. But for us, the focus remains on the various missteps Roseman and Sirianni have made.

Next: Defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon is next up to face questions Tuesday after his unit was made to look bad against Derek Carr and the Raiders.

Off the Dribble

The Sixers took their lumps in the postseason last year, losing to the Atlanta Hawks in Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals. But often lost in that disappointing finish is the impressive regular season they put together before the playoffs. The Sixers finished with the best record in the Eastern Conference at 49-23. They were 29-7 at the Wells Fargo Center. And they shut out the Knicks for yet another season.

That last stat might not sound like the most impressive of the trio, but the Sixers’ consistent dominance of Knicks is a clear sign that the franchise has been in a healthy place in recent years. Philly has won 15 straight games against the Knicks, the league’s longest winning streak against one team. The Sixers will play New York again tonight, and while it might not be as easy after a big offseason brought Kemba Walker and Evan Fournier to the Knicks, the Sixers still have a chance to extend their streak to 16 straight.

Next: The Sixers play the Knicks at 7:30 tonight at Madison Square Garden (TNT).

On the Fly

Last season, the Flyers were the worst defensive team in the NHL, surrendering 3.52 goals per game.

In order to address that problem, GM Chuck Fletcher completely revamped the team’s defense this offseason by bringing in three new defensemen. The most significant of the additions was 30-year-old Ryan Ellis, who was acquired via trade from the Nashville Predators.

But why Ellis? As Olivia Reiner writes, Ellis’ hockey IQ and winning pedigree could be just what the Flyers and Ivan Provorov need to bounce back this season.

That said, Ellis may not be able to help on Wednesday night as the Flyers begin their three-game western Canada swing. Ellis is currently day-to-day with an undisclosed injury but did travel to Edmonton with the team.

Next: The Flyers return to action Wednesday at 10 p.m. (TNT) against reigning MVP Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers.

Extra Innings

The Phillies’ reshaping of their coaching staff continued Monday with a familiar face. Bobby Dickerson returns as the infield coach, the same position he held with the Phillies in 2019. The move comes two weeks after the Phillies hired Kevin Long as hitting coach. Dickerson will be charged with improving an infield defense that ranked among the worst teams in runs saved. At the top of that list will be Alec Bohm, who was 13 runs worse than the average third baseman in runs saved before being demoted to Lehigh Valley.

The Phillies have many areas in need of an upgrade, but shortstop, closer and a power-hitting outfielder top the list. Here are our ideas for each.

Fleet Street

And now, the end is here. As Carli Lloyd reaches the final curtain of a long and storied soccer career, she has most certainly done it her way. The midfielder has received tributes from teammates who explained how she impacted so many games for the women’s national team.

Next: Many will want to make the final game of Lloyd’s international career appointment viewing (tonight at 8, FS1), but it is only one of many great matches on tap this week. Check out some of our favored options.

