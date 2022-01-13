The Eagles are back in the playoffs, so naturally that got us thinking about postseason moments for the franchise that we’ll never forget. For a team with one Super Bowl victory in its history, they don’t all end well — far from it. But they live on because of their glory — the Philly Special in Super Bowl 52 — or infamy — the Fog Bowl, a perfect metaphor for the Eagles’ inability to win a Super Bowl championship before 2018.

Early Birds

On one side, it’s the 44-year-old GOAT with 45 career playoff games and seven Super Bowl wins. On the other, a 23-year-old quarterback making his first playoff start. There’s a 21-year age gap between the Bucs’ Tom Brady and Jalen Hurts, but consider the young Eagles quarterback unfazed by the challenge ahead on Sunday in their wild-card playoff matchup.

“When you wear that ‘C’ logo on your jersey, it adds more pressure,” Eagles left tackle Jordan Mailata said of Hurts. “But he handles it well. He works hard to get what he wants, and he shares those goals. You see the way he talks to us and how he leads us on the field.”

Extra Innings

The MLB lockout rages on — although the two sides are meeting today for the first time since this began — continuing the pause on the hot stove. There is a lot of work for the Phillies to do after a deal is struck. That got us thinking about what some potential trades might look like given the Phillies’ needs, financial plan, and penchant for moves by president Dave Dombrowski. Using a trade generator on baseballtradevalues.com, Scott Lauber played GM and put together four trades that could make sense. Who gets the better end of each of these deals?

Off the Dribble

The 76ers once again found themselves in need of reinforcements this week with Seth Curry and Shake Milton missing games because of injury. The absence of both players Monday left the Sixers in need of backcourt help, leading Furkan Korkmaz and Myles Powell to handle ballhandling duties.

But while the Sixers weren’t back to full strength for their 109-98 loss to the Charlotte Hornets on Wednesday, they did have a more dynamic point guard back in their ranks. Tyrese Maxey, who had been away with COVID-19 for more than a week, returned to the team after an asymptomatic COVID-19 absence. He played his first game since Dec. 30 and produced 10 points and three assists in 38 minutes.

Next: The Sixers play the Boston Celtics at 7 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center (NBCSP).

On the Fly

While the days of the Broad Street Bullies are long gone, fighting remains, albeit less frequently, a part of hockey.

But how does one become a fighter? What additional training goes into it? And do the combatants actually like doing it?

Giana Han talked to Flyers tough guys Zack MacEwen (three fights this season) and Nick Seeler (two fights) to try to answer these questions and more. Hint: It isn’t a good gig if you want to hold onto your teeth!

Next: The Flyers are back in action at 7 p.m. Thursday against the Boston Bruins (ESPN).

Worth a look

Can anyone beat Wagner and Camden? The South Jersey power, led by top recruit DJ Wagner, puts its 44-game win streak to the test Thursday night against Montverde, a Florida academy with six Division I prospects.

That’s no role model: Athletes tend to be narcissists, but COVID-19 liars Antonio Brown, Aaron Rodgers, and Novak Djokovic show the worst sort of narcissism.

Wildcats hang on: Villanova stayed dominant over Xavier, but had to work for it.

What you’re saying

We asked you Wednesday which Philadelphia athlete you identified the most with during your time as a sports fan. Here are a few of your answers:

As an old timer I’d have to say Richie Ashburn. He’s one of those athletes who got the most out of his talents. Old-time Reds manager Birdie Tebbets once said of him, “He hardly ever gets a decent hit but the one who always beats you is Ashburn.” I think Kelce fits into that mold! — Dave S.

My vote may be redundant, but it is for Kelce. — William I.

Richie Allen. Rookie of the year in 1964. In retrospect, he should have been MVP, not Ken Boyer. — Daniel W.

