Why Philly is a great sports city | Sports Daily Newsletter

Ask any Philadelphian and they will gladly tell you that the city is among the nation’s best when it comes to sports.

They’ll tell you that you won’t find a more passionate, knowledgeable, and, at times, unique fan base in the country.

Advertisement

The Washington Post disagrees.

The Post’s opinion section recently asked nine writers to name their top contenders for America’s top sports town. But Philly wasn’t one of them. So we asked nine of our own writers to make the case why Philadelphia is the best sports city in the nation — and they didn’t disappoint.

— Vaughn Johnson, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓What do you think makes Philadelphia a great sports city? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

It would be unfair to pin the Eagles’ 24-15 loss to the Chicago Bears on Jalen Hurts, even if his two turnovers and ineffectiveness as a passer were contributing factors.

Nick Sirianni and Kevin Patullo’s inability to scheme to the quarterback’s strengths, while also covering for his weaknesses, again was the primary reason for another inept showing from the offense. The same could be said for their game plan in the run game.

Jeff McLane examines why you can blame the listless Eagles offense on a number of causes. Just be sure not to forget the quarterback in your diagnosis.

Nick Foles’ diagnosis is for Patullo to move from the sidelines to the box, where he’s spent his time on gameday since 2021 before becoming offensive coordinator. Here’s what the national media is saying about the Birds following their loss to the Bears.

The Eagles also suffered a loss to their front office, as senior personnel director/advisor to the general manager David Caldwell is headed to the University of Florida to become the football program’s general manager.

Next: The Eagles (8-4) will travel to Los Angeles for a Monday night showdown against Justin Herbert and the Chargers (8-4) at SoFi Stadium. (8:15 p.m. ET, ESPN/ABC)

The Paul George experience has not gone the way the Sixers thought when they signed him to a four-year, $212 million deal in the summer of 2024. Should the team try to move him ahead of the trade deadline?

Beat reporter Keith Pompey answers that question and more in his latest Sixers mailbag.

Meanwhile, the Sixers lost the Hawks in double overtime, 142-134, on Sunday. Tyrese Maxey led the way for the Sixers with 44 points, while Joel Embiid returned after missing nine games and scored 18 points.

Next: The Sixers (10-9) will next hit the court on Tuesday to host the last-place Wizards (2-16) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)

There are different ways of coaching. Some coaches are fiery and use that to spark their team. Other coaches, like Rick Tocchet, appear to maintain a cool, calming presence.

Now the owner of 300 wins in the NHL after Saturday night, he knows the Flyers are just 24 games into the season, and there’s a long road ahead. And although every moment is important, he doesn’t get too wrapped up in the ups and downs and momentum shifts of every game.

Get more of Jackie Spiegel’s takeaways from the Flyers’ win over the Devils.

Next: The Flyers (14-7-3) host the rival Penguins (12-7-5) at Xfinity Mobile Arena. The Flyers won their first meeting, 3-2, back on Oct. 28. (7 p.m., NBC Sports Philadelphia)

Penn State players and fans have lobbied for Terry Smith to take over as coach after he turned around the team and ended the season on a three-game win streak. But will the university remove Smith’s interim title?

Greg Finberg examines the program’s uncertain future.

Sports snapshot

FIFA World Cup draw: FIFA’s World Cup draw is this week. Here’s what to know before, during, and after Friday’s event.

La Salle’s state title quest: The Explorers have not played for a state title in 15 years and last won the crown in 2009. They’ll have a shot in the PIAA Class 6A title game this Saturday.

A Palestra classic: Penn and La Salle played a regular-season nonconference game that didn’t count toward the Big 5 standings. But the Quakers’ win felt like the real thing.

‘Nova is moving on: A dominant first half allowed Villanova to conquer Harvard, 52-7, in the first round of the FCS playoffs.

Standings, stats, and more

Want to know where the Eagles stand in the NFC playoff picture after Week 13? Here’s a place to access your favorite Philadelphia teams’ statistics, schedules, and standings in real time.

After another rough outing for the Eagles offense, Sirianni defended Patullo, his first-year offensive coordinator. But as Mike Sielski wrote following the loss to Chicago, it may not matter if Jeffrey Lurie decides changes must be made to save a season that is on the brink of spiraling out of control.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Dave Caldwell, Gabriela Carroll, Greg Finberg, Owen Hewitt, Jeff McLane, Keith Pompey Mike Sielski, Jackie Spiegel, and Jonathan Tannenwald.

Hope you all had a happy holiday weekend! Thanks for reading and be on the lookout for us again tomorrow! — Vaughn

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.