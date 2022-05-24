You hear the phrase often nowadays in all corners of the country: Stick to sports. But, as The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes astutely points out, that has become harder to do by the day. It’s hard to avert your eyes from havoc wreaked by the Yankees, Phil Mickelson, and Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder.

Snyder has been especially destructive, steering a franchise that has been accused of sexual misconduct and abusive behavior. But if Snyder is finally pushed out of football, those heinous allegations won’t be his undoing. The inexcusable offense? Messing with the money. The reaction explains all you need to know about the priorities of the NFL.

From workout buddy to Eagles middle linebacker

T.J. Edwards emerged as one of the Eagles’ major contributors last season, starting at middle linebacker in 2021 after going undrafted in 2019 and landing with the Eagles.

He hadn’t quite arrived when this past season started, as he was awarded only 40% of the snaps during the first eight games. That ticked up to 96% over the final eight as Eric Wilson was released and Alex Singleton was relegated to a lesser role. Not bad for a former Wisconsin Badger whose claim to fame was once his intense offseason workouts with Pittsburgh Steelers star T.J. Watt.

Hoskins’ defense trending up

Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins has quietly put together an unexciting defensive start to his season — which, for him, is a big deal. No one is calling him a Gold Glove contender, but he has been making difficult plays he wasn’t making the past few seasons. A part of that likely comes from his work with infield coach Bobby Dickerson, who returned to the Phillies this season. It’s all meant to help Hoskins become intuitive at first base, and his coach is starting to see that in his pupil.

The streaky Odúbel Herrera has had his share of critics among Phillies fans, but Dave Dombrowski is sticking with him. “Odúbel’s done OK for us,” the team’s president of baseball operations says.

The Phillies got off to a good start on their weeklong road trip, jumping out to a seven-run lead en route to a 7-3 victory against the Braves.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Braves at 7:20 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Kyle Gibson (3-2, 3.98 ERA) goes against Braves left-hander Max Fried (4-2, 3.31).

The Sixers check in with NBA prospects — even with their pick in doubt

The 76ers might not have a pick in next month’s NBA draft. They made a midseason trade that brought James Harden to Philly and shipped Ben Simmons to Brooklyn. But the Sixers’ first-round pick, which is slated for No. 23, could be taken by the Nets, who also have the option to defer until 2023.

In the meantime, the Sixers did not stop doing research. In attendance at the draft combine in Chicago, they spoke with several prospects. And we spoke with six players who said they met with the Sixers, asking about that conversation and their most transferrable skill.

Worth a look

Kruk explains booth absence: The Phillies began a seven-game road trip Monday night against the Atlanta Braves, but NBC Sports Philadelphia announcer John Kruk was not in the booth due to some health issues.

St. Joseph’s men’s lacrosse team joins Atlantic 10: The newly formed lacrosse conference, which begins with the 2022-23 season, will include four teams, including St. Joseph’s, Massachusetts, Richmond and St. Bonaventure.

Trivia Tuesday

The Philly sports scene has not had a champion since the Eagles won in the Super Bowl in 2018. But there was a year when four professional teams from Philly made it to the finals and came close to completing a grand slam. What was it?

A) 1980

B) 1983

C) 2018

D) 1975

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Scott Lauber, Marcus Hayes, Josh Tolentino, Alex Coffey, Gina Mizell, Rob Tornoe, and Gustav Elvin.