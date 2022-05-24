Upon the conclusion of last season, Eagles linebacker T.J. Edwards rehabbed from a forearm injury that forced him to exit the team’s playoff game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

He eventually returned to his native Illinois, and for the fourth consecutive year, Edwards set up his offseason shop at nearby Waukesha, Wis. Over the past several months, the former Wisconsin Badger has been training at NX Level Sports Performance under the guidance of head trainer Brad Arnett. The level of intensity is raised when Edwards enters the gym, Arnett said. Edwards’ daily workout partners include the Watt brothers — three-time defensive player of the year J.J., and his younger siblings, T.J. and Derek.

“It becomes this competition — they want to beat each other,” Arnett said in a phone interview. “[Edwards] and J.J. Watt — they want to push each other. Not only to get better themselves, but it’s an attitude of, ‘You’re not going to get me on this type of thing.’ A lot of our workouts become very competitive in a good way. T.J. truly cares about where he’s at — he creates a terrific environment.”

Edwards emerged as one of the team’s most significant contributors. He played less than 40% of snaps during the first eight games of the 2021 regular season, but saw it raise immensely to around 96% over the final eight games (he sat during the meaningless regular-season finale). His role increased following the team’s release of linebacker Eric Wilson; Alex Singleton also was later relegated to a lesser role in favor of Edwards.

Edwards, who joined the Eagles in 2019 after going undrafted out of Wisconsin, finished second on the team in tackles with 130, including five tackles for loss and one interception.

“My first couple years, that was really my thing. I was underrated,” Edwards said last week. “I think I put a lot of attention on that. But I don’t think it’s anything that will go away for me. That’s my mindset going from year to year. I was undrafted. I was like ninth on the depth chart. I don’t think that will ever leave [me]. But I’m definitely feeling more confident this year, and I’m ready to take that next step.”

That next step includes helping bring together a linebacker room with several new additions, highlighted by former Charger Kyzir White and rookies Nakobe Dean and Kyron Johnson. White figures to slide into the starting rotation, while Dean, a first-round prospect who slipped into the third round, is also expected to compete for a significant role given his contributions at Georgia, where he served as a team captain of the best defense in college football.

Asked about his first impressions of White and Dean, Edwards replied: “It’s awesome. The more depth you have, the more pieces you have – the more you can do. We brought in some really good additions, guys who have really played football at a high level. They’re quick learners. Obviously great guys. Kyzir has been around for a while. Nakobe is a sponge. He really wants to be a good player, he’s asking questions from everybody. Everyone in the locker room is making sure we push each other, too.”

He continued: “I want to use my voice as much as I can. I think I’m a guy who’s seen a good amount, a couple of years in this scheme. Knowing the ins and outs and being able to relay that. I want to pass along what I’ve seen ... the coaches giving us new looks, I still want to be a sponge and gain more knowledge. I’m a team-first guy from the start. So I’ll always be the guy to pass on whatever I know to help anybody that I can.”

The Eagles rewarded Edwards for his development and performance last November, when they signed him to a one-year extension worth $3.2 million, including $2.15 million in guaranteed salary. When he returned to train at NX Level Sports Performance this offseason, Edwards and Arnett had a conversation that revolved around the work that lies ahead.

“He understands the contract can’t change what got him to this point,” Arnett said. “He’s arrived, he’s got everything now — no. He’s going to continue to work and play and prepare himself like he might never get another opportunity. Even the Watts love to tell him to stay hungry, to stay focused. The biggest thing is for him to stay consistent. It’s my job when those guys do that, to not let them push themselves to the point where they’re just doing things to do it. There has to be progression. And there always has been with T.J.”

While Edwards’ playing time might change slightly considering the new additions, he’s bound to enjoy the continuity with the team retaining Jonathan Gannon. Gannon flirted with a few head coaching jobs at the beginning of the offseason; he ultimately returns to Philadelphia for his second year as defensive coordinator, and the team is hopeful that will help elevate the entire defensive unit, especially with new personnel in place.

As for Edwards, he appears eager to grow in his role as the starting middle linebacker.

“Being able to fully understand our expectations, guys are in a better place of knowing how to do things,” Edwards said. “With the coaches, they’re hitting on those same points, but making sure we’re getting it done quicker.”

Edwards concluded with his thoughts regarding Gannon: “I don’t think he’s changed, that’s one thing you really respect about him. He’s the same guy every single day. High energy, running all over the field. Now he knows what it should look like with what we have. We’ll continue to learn more as we go into camp. I don’t think his approach as far as how he coaches things has changed at all. That’s really nice because when things turn over and you have a new coordinator and you have to figure those things out, it’s difficult.

“But not this year. Guys are really excited about that.”

Eagles claim Jimmy Moreland, cut Joe Ostman

Less than one week after signing cornerback James Bradberry, the Eagles claimed cornerback Jimmy Moreland off the waiver wire Monday. Moreland, who was originally selected in the seventh round of the 2019 draft by Washington, was cut last week by the Texans.

Moreland has recorded 88 tackles, one forced fumble and one interception over his three-year career. His lone interception occurred against former Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz during the 2020 season. Moreland joins a defensive backs room that includes Darius Slay, Bradberry, Avonte Maddox, Kary Vincent, Zech McPhearson, Tay Gowan, Josiah Scott, Mac McCain and Craig James.

In a corresponding move, the Eagles released reserve linebacker Joe Ostman.