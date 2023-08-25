Changing Cam | Sports Daily Newsletter

Cam Jurgens wasn’t always a center.

In fact, the Nebraska native tried nearly every position except for offensive and defensive line growing up. But the Cornhuskers needed a starter, so Jurgens, a high school tight end and track star, made the switch.

It wasn’t easy, but a strong work ethic shaped by hoisting hay bales with his father on their cattle farm helped him grow into the role.

Now, he’s back to learning a new position — right guard, this time — with the Eagles. Olivia Reiner has the story behind the cinnamon-roll-and-chili-eating “war daddy” on the Eagles’ offensive line.

Jalen Hurts didn’t play in the preseason. Most of the Eagles starters didn’t play, either. And while even that didn’t prevent injuries that will affect the roster, there won’t be much stock put into preseason results with the Eagles finishing 0-2-1. But even with many training camp players who won’t make the team being on the field, we’ve got Jeff McLane’s grades from the Eagles’ 27-13 loss to the Colts. And his 53-man roster projection with the preseason now finished and cutdown day on Tuesday.

Life on the roster bubble can be an emotional time, and Josh Tolentino gets into the mindset with a few of the roster hopefuls. One player looking to stick with the team is linebacker Tyreek Maddox- Williams, a Timber Creek grad who grabbed an interception on Thursday.

Rookie quarterback Tanner McKee came off the bench to throw for 158 yards, and Marcus Mariota led one drive as the starter. And while he’s not on the team anymore, Nick Foles’ presence is still felt ahead of his off-field appearance in Philadelphia on Saturday. Staff photographer Tom Gralish shows us how.

Looking ahead, our Jeff Neiburg takes a look at the top 10 most intriguing matchups and point spreads of the NFL season.

Next: The Eagles kick off the regular season on Sept. 10 at the New England Patriots (4:25 p.m., CBS3)

Mike Sielski, the Winston Wolf of Philly sports, solves problems. And James Harden and the Sixers have a problem. A big one. What does the problem solver recommend? “There’s just one way for you to salvage this situation for yourself. Swallow your pride. Confess to your mistakes. Come back and play hard and well for the Sixers. This might sound like I’m being pro-hometown team here, like I’m suggesting that you owe it to the organization to perform or that your return would be the best thing for the Sixers’ championship hopes. I’m not. I don’t have a dog in this fight. I’m making the case for what’s best for you, not for the Sixers.”

On any given night, you might see Bryce Harper use three completely different stances. Sometimes he uses the leg kick. Other times he uses the toe tap. And every so often, he’ll go no-stride. Hitting coach Kevin Long loves when Harper goes no-stride. Harper’s teammates do, too. “Everybody in the dugout kind of screams,” Long said. “We say, ‘Bryce is gonna get nasty on them.’ We know when he goes into a two-strike approach that something good is about to happen.”

Next: The Phillies open a three-game home series against St. Louis at 7:05 p.m. Friday (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (1-3, 3.36) will start against Cardinals right-hander Miles Mikolas (6-9, 4.55).

Our resident soccer expert and writer Jonathan Tannenwald recently spent over a month in Australia and New Zealand while covering the women’s World Cup. But what were his biggest takeaways and moments outside of the on-field action? In his final World Cup diary, he runs through all his favorite moments, foods, and sights from his magical trip.

He’s now back on the Union beat and has the latest on Jim Curtin’s squad.

Next: The Union are back in MLS action Saturday at D.C. United (7:30 p.m., Apple TV, Free).

Back for more: After falling short in consecutive PIAA title games, Imhotep Charter has lofty goals.

Star-studded showdown: Here are the top story lines for St. Joe’s Prep’s matchup against IMG Academy of Bradenton, Fla.

What you’re saying about Philly sports leaders

We asked you: Across sports, who would be your pick to captain an all-Philadelphia team and why? Among your responses:

I think that it should be Bryce Harper he loves everything about Philly — Mary B.

Hands down it would be Jason Kelce. I’ve been a fan of his forever. He is levelheaded, hardworking and wears his heart on his sleeve. A true sign of leadership is owning up to your mistakes in life and vowing to do better. He has shown that he does exactly that. — Kathy T.

To captain an all Philly team I would pick the following for each major sport. For baseball Bryce Harper and Jimmy Rollins. For basketball Maurice Cheeks and Billy Cunningham. For hockey Bobby Clarke and Bill Barber, and for football Brian Dawkins and Jason Kelce.

The reason for picking these players is that they are all leaders. We will give Jalen time for more experience, but no doubt he will be there soon. I don’t know enough about the Union to include them, but maybe others more knowledgeable will. — Everett S.

