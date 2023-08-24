Head coach Devon Johnson and Imhotep Charter football ready for new season with ‘lofty goals’

Devon Johnson recalled rallying the Imhotep Charter football team together in a huddle in December, and by the look on the players’ faces, he knew they were heartbroken after the loss in the state championship game to Pine-Richland.

He wanted to make sure there was a clear message that got across: “This game doesn’t define us, and in moments of adversity, you’re defined by how you bounce back.”

That has been Imhotep’s rallying cry this offseason. There’s a different motivation with this year’s group. In the past two years, the Panthers made state title game appearances and fell in both matchups.

Flash back to 2021, and most of the current seniors were on the sidelines and witnessed how close they came to securing a championship (The Panthers fell 17-14 in OT to Penn-Trafford). Now, they’re ready to make a statement of “getting the job done,” Johnson said.

But first, they have to focus on what’s in front of them. Imhotep will open its season on Saturday at home against Life Christian Academy of Chester, Va. (7 p.m.)

“If you enjoy the grind of practice, all those other things will fall into place,” said Johnson, who led the team to a 10-3 record last season. “That’s led to more competitive practices. We’re not working on our opponent, we’re working on being the best version of ourselves.”

This year’s class also holds a special place for Johnson. The first year he took over the program as head coach in 2020, they were incoming freshmen. Over the past four years, he’s seen them grow, mature as students, and develop as athletes.

“This is a very close-knit class that’s been through a lot together,” Johnson said. “I was really hard on them. As a head coach, you’re always judged by your first class because those are kids that have been in your program for four years.

“They were little, nervous, innocent freshmen, and now you see them in school with their girlfriends, they’re more confident, and outgoing. It’s just super rewarding.”

There are 23 seniors this season, with only two having transferred in after freshman year. Those seniors include cornerback Kenny Woseley, (committed to Penn State), defensive lineman Jahsear Whittington (Pitt), defensive tackle David Johnson, offensive lineman Zafir Stewart (Illinois), and quarterback Mikal Davis (Army).

They also return junior starters defensive end Zahir Mathis and running back Jabree Coleman (Georgia). Both are standouts in the class of 2025.

And this offseason, the Panthers added an explosive playmaker to their roster. Wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, one of the state’s top recruits in the class of 2024 who’s also committed to Penn State, transferred in from Roman Catholic.

Most of the team knew of Denmark while playing seven-on-seven tournaments or Pop Warner. Since his arrival, he has bought into the program and culture, Johnson said, making it a seamless transition.

“He’s been nothing but a blessing,” Johnson added. “Works hard everyday, asking the right questions, holding his teammates accountable, and just learning how we do things here while also adding his own flair and flavor to it, because he’s a talented player.”

A new aspect of Johnson’s coaching system this year is having a leadership council based off of 22 players from different positions and classes. He’s had a council in previous seasons, but fell by the wayside as the year went along.

It was important for him to implement it this year, Johnson said, since most of the team’s errors came from mental mistakes. He has seen how the council can impact the team by being player-led.

One instance came in late July, as the drills and plays were sloppy. It wasn’t the standard that Johnson holds the team to. Right before he could express those feelings at the end of practice, three players raised their hands and asked to speak.

“We didn’t practice hard, we need to take coaching, and this is not what our goals are,” Johnson recalled the words of those players.

It set an example early on of what Johnson wants this team to be.

The Panthers will break down the year into three seasons. First, win all of the non-league games. Second, dominate the Public League by winning their 12th consecutive public title and 11th city title. Finally, win the PIAA Class 5A championship.

“I’d be lying if I didn’t say we have lofty goals for ourselves,” Johnson said. “I always tell our kids to dream big. Hopefully will be getting two [players] in the national All-American game, finish top 25 in the country, and most importantly making sure our seniors are getting postsecondary opportunities.”