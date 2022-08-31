As Howie Roseman looked out at a dreary offseason after an unceremonious playoff exit, he knew he’d have to improve his Eagles.

And boy, did he.

Roseman made some splashy moves and upgraded several positions, giving quarterback Jalen Hurts plenty of tools for success. The quarterback is looking better himself, and the Eagles are as healthy as they’ve been heading into their opener on Sept. 11 at Detroit.

After a final round of preseason cuts, Jeff McLane takes a position-by-position look at the roster heading into the regular season.

Before the Eagles finalized their initial 53-man roster, they made a splashy move and traded for Chauncey Gardner-Johnson, a starting-caliber safety. They gave up only third-day draft picks to the Saints in return. Making an upgrade in the secondary at minimal cost — at least before a possible contract extension — seemed to cap an offseason already memorable for its key additions in free agency and during the draft.

The Eagles not only saw each of their draft picks make the roster but also were able to give undrafted rookie free agents a chance to make the team. Three of them — safety Reed Blankenship, cornerback Josh Jobe, and offensive lineman Josh Sills, are on the roster after impressing team this month.

Georges Niang parlayed his basketball obsession into success on the court in high school at the Tilton School and Iowa State. With the help of his longtime mentor and father figure, Rick Gorman, Niang lived in “The Barn” — a small gym in Massachusetts — and transformed his body and basketball game over the years.

The support of Gorman and his son, Michael, who is Niang’s best friend, helped prepare him for the struggles he would face in the NBA. Drafted late in the second round, cut by the Indiana Pacers, and benched by the Utah Jazz, Niang finally found his place in the league after the Sixers bet on him last season. He talked to The Inquirer’s Sam Cohn about that journey.

The Phillies did their best to assure fans that Zack Wheeler’s forearm tendinitis isn’t as big of a deal as it sounds. But any time you hear that term with a pitcher, it’s a thing. The Phillies need Wheeler to be one of those exceptions. They may not need him to clinch a playoff berth. But they certainly will need him once they do. With him and Aaron Nola at the top of the rotation, they have a chance at surviving the brutal road to the World Series that awaits this year’s wild-card teams. Take one of them away, and any playoff berth would end up being a hollow accomplishment.

Injured pitcher Zach Eflin took a big step in his recovery on Tuesday, and it went well, interim manager Rob Thomson said.

Reliever Sam Coonrod had to wait a long time to make his 2022 debut for the Phillies, but he made good use of his time away, working on a new pitch.

There would be no rebound from Monday’s collapse as Aaron Nola and the Phillies struggled out of the gate Tuesday against the Diamondbacks.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series against the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Bailey Falter (2-3, 4.41 ERA) will be opposed by Diamondbacks left-hander Tommy Henry (3-2, 3.25).

After the four goals he managed to score last season, maybe Dániel Gazdag wasn’t everything fans hoped for when he first joined the Union, but it’s never easy for a midseason reinforcement to hit full stride. Right, Sixers fans?

Now, however, Gazdag has settled in to life in Philadelphia, scoring buckets at Subaru Park. He’s just like many in the city as well, since one of his favorite ways to relax is watching Sixers basketball. It was a shout-out to his hobby (and visiting Sixer Tyrese Maxey) for Gazdag to celebrate one of his most recent goals by miming shooting a basketball.

Jonathan Tannenwald makes the case that while other Union players may be more vital, none is having a better season than Gazdag.

Next: The Union (15-9-4, 54 points) take on Atlanta United (8-10-9, 33 points) at Subaru Park. (7 p.m., FS1 and Fox Deportes).

