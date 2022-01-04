Philadelphia was gripped by gun violence for most of 2021 and the early parts of 2022. The Eagles took notice and decided to do something about it. The team created the “End Philly Gun Violence” initiative, with Rodney McLeod leading the charge to curb one of the city’s most enduring problems.

The Inquirer’s Josh Tolentino and Anna Orso share details of the Tuesday morning launch of “End Philly Gun Violence,” which will include more than $316,600 in grants to 32 nonprofits that specialize in social justice work.

COVID-19 is hitting the Eagles hard, as the team placed 12 players on the reserve list the day after the win at Washington. Starters on both sides of the ball were impacted, including Jason Kelce, whose consecutive-games streak is in jeopardy, and Dallas Goedert, who turned 27 Monday.

Luckily for the Eagles, they have already clinched a playoff berth heading into Saturday’s regular-season finale against the Dallas Cowboys. Nick Sirianni might have already been resting numerous starters. Unlike other unvaccinated players who perhaps cost their teams in big games, the Eagles could come out of this and have a relatively full roster come the wild-card round.

There still are questions on defense. Despite McLeod’s game-sealing interception against Washington, it’s unclear if the Eagles will be able to stop a top-tier quarterback in the playoffs. But for now, they’re glad Jalen Hurts didn’t get injured like the fans who fell out of the stands at Washington, and they’re thrilled to have a playoff spot.

With 76ers coach Doc Rivers and assistants Sam Cassell and Brian Adams in COVID-19 health and safety protocols, Dan Burke was charged with taking over as acting coach Thursday. He led the Sixers to a win against the Brooklyn Nets in his first game patrolling the sidelines and remained at the helm during their 133-113 rout of the Houston Rockets on Monday.

So who is Dan Burke? The Inquirer’s Gina Mizell set out for more information on the basketball lifer. Rick Carlisle, Nate McMillan, and more provided insight.

Next: The Sixers travel to Orlando to play the Magic at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Amway Center (NBCSP).

The Flyers inched closer to full strength on Monday as goaltender Carter Hart and center Scott Laughton both returned to practice.

The two, who cleared COVID-19 protocols on Saturday, are expected to be in the lineup Tuesday against Anaheim. Injured defenseman Ryan Ellis also cleared protocols, but there is still no timetable for his return.

One player who won’t help on defense this year but could in the future is Brian Zanetti. The 18-year-old from Switzerland is getting his feet wet in the OHL after attending camp with the big club. Olivia Reiner talked to members of the Flyers organization and amateur scouting experts to get a full scouting report on Zanetti.

Next: The Flyers finish their four-game West Coast swing tonight in Anaheim against the Ducks at 10 (NBCSP). Hart is expected to make his first start since Dec. 16. The Flyers are 1-1-1 on the trip.

Soccer can have as many disgruntled top-dollar athletes as any sport, but usually with more international intrigue than most. Such was the case with Belgian-born Romelu Lukaku. The Chelsea forward, of Congolese heritage, has played some of the best soccer of his career in Italy for Inter Milan, and an interview he gave expressing nostalgia for those days didn’t sit well with Chelsea’s coach, Thomas Tuchel, who benched Lukaku. But that gave Hershey’s own Christian Pulisic a chance to shine in a comeback draw against Liverpool. Check out what else Jonathan Tannenwald highlights in the coming soccer action on TV this week.

One Eagle didn’t land: The Eagles traveled to FedEx Field to face the Washington Football Team, but Merrill Reese and Mike Quick called the game on 94.1 WIP remotely for a very interesting reason that was not COVID-19-related.

About those infamous Philly fans: They survived the fall, of course, and some didn’t waste the opportunity to be close to quarterback Jalen Hurts, but there were aches and pains the next day.

The Eagles’ season is a hot topic because of their playoff push behind Hurts and Sirianni. The region’s fans have been pleasantly surprised by the Eagles’ run — but some don’t expect it to last long. We asked how the postseason run would play out and received this response.

One and out: “As I see it, the Eagles need a potential all pro line backer, like a Will Anderson (Bama) and the same type defensive back for starters. Also get an offensive lineman in the later rounds. The main thing is to not screw up the draft like previously.” — George

