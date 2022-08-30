The Eagles, just like every NFL team today, face a deadline to get their roster to 53 players. Everyone agrees the cuts are made on a business basis, but there’s always a human factor of disappointment and dismay involved when teammates have become friends and then inevitably some end up being excised from the final count of players.

Each team has their untouchables, so fans obviously won’t see Jalen Hurts or DeVonta Smith on the cut list, but there’s always a few jolts of unexpected recognition to see a player’s name, whether a longtime favorite or one that made an impressive preseason play, on the list of players going and gone.

Greg Ward is among those expected to be released today. The veteran has caught 10 touchdowns over the past three seasons for the Eagles, but missed time in training camp with a toe injury. The converted quarterback could very well get a chance to catch on elsewhere.

He’s the most prominent name so far to not make the initial roster. Jaquiski Tartt and Renell Wren are the free-agent signings who reportedly are getting cut as well. By 4 p.m. today, there will be many more players released.

Bryce Harper had quite a return to the field last week: five hits, including two home runs, in 10 at-bats in a rehab assignment at triple-A Lehigh Valley followed by a two-run single in his first major league plate appearance in 61 days and a hit in each of the Phillies’ two subsequent games. Easy right? Not quite, says a Phillies icon who can relate to the challenge Harper faced in his return to the lineup.

Speaking of comebacks, Rob Thomson wants to take time with the recovery of Seranthony Dominguez.

The Phillies fell short against the Diamondbacks, who mounted a furious comeback of their own in the middle innings.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Diamondbacks at 9:40 p.m. Tuesday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (9-10, 3.08) will start against Diamondbacks right-hander Zac Gallen (9-2, 2.66).

Every soccer team wants a No. 9 who can score prolifically, plus help others on the team do the same. Julián Carranza, with 13 goals and 5 assists thus far in the Union’s stellar season, fits the bill in an ideal manner.

So why exactly couldn’t he get off the bench much at Inter Miami?

Plus, how on earth did the Union go from being a team that scored 20 goals in February, March, April, May and June to one that scored 36 goals in July and August? Ask Carranza about that, perhaps? Well, Andrea Canales did just that in an exclusive interview for The Inquirer.

What you see above will simply not happen this season. Learn more about what you need to know as college football kicks off.

Analyze this: The Phillies are teaming up with historically Black colleges and universities in a new mentorship program.

Philly versus everybody: Rob Tornoe takes a look at why Drew Magery hates the Eagles this season.

For Joey: The basketball community in the Philadelphia area, including the Sixers, has rallied around one of their own.

Philadelphia PGA: On the first day, Brian Bergstol leads the way.

What you’re saying about the Union’s championship chances.

I would not count my chickens before they hatch. Soccer is a unique game that doesn’t always obey the statistics for the season. I coached the sport for 25 years. I had a match against our division’s top team. My 8th graders and freshman versus their squad of Seniors and Juniors. This opponent had already soundly beaten our older age team. We prevailed one-nil because we played a formation that compromised their size and speed. The MSL is far more sophisticated than our league was so it’s always possible to upset a stronger foe. — Frank P.

