Coach in line? | Sports Daily Newsletter

The Flyers have yet to name their next head coach, and it could be a while until they do.

Team president Keith Jones and general manager Danny Brière are focused on June’s NHL draft, where they have seven picks in the first two rounds and 11 overall. The two are in Texas at the Under-18 World Championships, scouting several top prospects.

While they try to reconfigure their roster heading into a pivotal offseason, we asked you to vote on which Flyers should stay and which should go. Here’s a look at some of the takeaways from those results.

Now, back to the coaching search. On Tuesday, news broke that one particular candidate is officially a free agent: Rick Tocchet is parting ways with the Vancouver Canucks.

He’s expected to be a top contender for the Flyers’ job, considering his connections to the team. The Flyers Hall of Famer played 11 seasons in Philadelphia and has a close relationship with Jones.

Midway through a 12-day stretch in which they have three days off, the Phillies are trying to figure out how to wedge an All-Star starter into a rotation that features five other healthy pitchers. How’s that for a first-world baseball problem? Cristopher Sánchez is set to pitch Wednesday night, eight days after complaining of achiness and leaving a start after two innings. A few hours before Sánchez takes the mound, Ranger Suárez will throw a bullpen session, perhaps the final step in his return from spring-training back stiffness.

Late game heroics from Bryson Stott helped the Phillies capture a come-from-behind win over the Nationals.

Next: The Phillies continue their home series against Washington at 6:45 tonight (NBCSP). Sánchez (2-1, 3.42 ERA) is expected to start against Nationals right-hander Jake Irvin (2-0, 3.19).

General manager Howie Roseman addressed some holes the Eagles needed to fill in the draft. They added 10 new players to the roster who are destined to shake up the pecking order at certain spots. Here’s an overview of the depth chart in the aftermath of the draft.

One of the newest members is Andrew Mukuba, a Texas safety whom the Eagles selected in the second round. Despite being undersized, he very much could compete for a starting job. Our beat writers weigh in on the pick.

It’s been quite the whirlwind 10 months for Flyers prospect Jett Luchanko.

After being selected with the 13th pick in last June’s draft, Luchanko earned an opening-night roster spot with the Flyers against all odds. After just four games, he was sent back to the Guelph Storm of the Ontario Hockey League, later played for Team Canada at the 2025 World Juniors, and in late March joined the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. Did we mention he hasn’t turned 19 yet?

Jackie Spiegel caught up with the well-traveled teen to talk about his development and how he has emerged as a key contributor for the Phantoms in the playoffs.

In other news, the NHL officially announced it will hold its draft lottery on Monday. The league also revealed its plans for the 2026 All-Star Game on Long Island. And the Flyers extended their affiliation with ECHL’s Reading Royals for two more years.

Villanova is continuing to rebuild its roster under new head coach Kevin Willard, and he’s targeting players who have multiple seasons of eligibility remaining. On Monday night, the Wildcats landed a commitment from class of 2025 center Nico Onyekwere, who previously signed with Florida State. Three other Big 5 schools have also picked up players in the transfer portal.

🧠 Trivia time answer

Who holds the Phillies’ record for most strikeouts in a game with 18?

C) Chris Short struck out 18 Mets in 15 innings on Oct. 2, 1965. Ron M. was first with the correct answer.

What you’re saying about the next White House visit

We asked: Who’ll be the next Philadelphia team to visit the White House? Among your responses:

The Eagles … unless the Flyers and Sixers take the group tour open to the public. — Richard V.

The only Philly team with a chance to be next is the Eagles. The other teams, sadly, don’t stand a chance anytime soon in my book. — Kathy T.

Right now I would say the best chance for the next Philly team to the White House would be the return of the Eagles. Looking at how the Phillies stack up right now it could be a few years before they get a WH invite. Any Presidential invites to the Flyers and Sixers might possibly come in the far-off future. I certainly understand that politics can divide even the closest of teams, but it is a shame it has to be that way. — Everett S.

Using the process of elimination, let us immediately eliminate the 76’ers followed by the Flyers and every Big 5 team. The long shot and window of opportunity closing quickly are the Phillies. Soon after the next Super Bowl parade next February down Broad Street, our Philadelphia Eagles will ALL SHOW UP at the White House. GO BIRDS! — Ronald R.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Jeff Neiburg, Jeff McLane, Olivia Reiner, EJ Smith, Ariel Simpson, Jackie Spiegel, Gustav Elvin, Scott Lauber, and Keith Pompey.

