Happy trails | Sports Daily Newsletter

Were you shocked by the, um, haul? that the Flyers got in return for Kevin Hayes?

Were you frustrated that the Flyers ended up paying half of Hayes’ salary as part of the deal?

Well, here’s some news for you, Mike Sielski writes. This is what rebuilding looks like, and it’s going to be a slow, ugly process.

Hayes leaving was a foregone conclusion, and not just because of his fraught relationship with head coach John Tortorella.

Advertisement

Rebuilds aren’t new around the Wells Fargo Center (hello, Sixers). But after years of not going all-in, it’s time to buckle up.

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ Do you think Danny Brière is off to a good start in the Flyers’ rebuilding plan? Why or why not? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

The move that has been whispered about for days is finally done. Veteran center Kevin Hayes is heading to St. Louis for a 2024 sixth-round pick. The rebuilding Flyers also will retain 50% of Hayes’ salary over the next three seasons as part of the move that amounts to a salary dump.

Our Olivia Reiner weighs in on how the trade grades out.

The Hayes news wasn’t the only big story Tuesday — the Flyers’ schedule was released, and a showdown against a familiar face is first on the slate.

Next: The Flyers have the No. 7 overall pick in the NHL draft, which begins tonight (7 p.m., ESPN).

This isn’t new to Tobias Harris. Perhaps that’s why he had a nice, neat quip ready for the media when asked about his latest round of trade rumors. Harris, whose five year, $180 million deal with the 76ers is now on its final year, was asked what he expects to transpire this offseason. His answer: “Casual Sixers fans, they’ll trade me for a Crumbl Cookie. But at the end of the day, they have to realize that you’re not getting a 6-9 forward back who can damn near shoot 40 percent from three, guard the other team’s best player, shoot, post up, drive, and play 70-plus games a year.”

Such a thorough response only comes with practice. As free agency nears, we’ll soon learn if Harris will get another shot with the Sixers.

Miles Sanders might have signed in free agency with the Carolina Panthers, but he returned to the area and held a youth football camp Tuesday in Somerdale. He recently seemed to express displeasure about the way things ended with the Eagles. Sanders shied away from that topic at the camp, but rather reflected on some good memories from his four years with the Eagles.

Next: Jason Kelce today has a series of events in Sea Isle City to raise money for the Eagles Autism Foundation, including a “Beer Bowl” fan drinking competition for the New Heights podcast with his brother, Travis.

Will Andrew Painter pitch this season? The Phillies remain optimistic that their 20-year-old top prospect will, and maybe even will make his major league debut. But he isn’t expected back before the Aug. 1 trade deadline. For now he has to continue his rehab from a sprained ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow. On Friday, he will take another step in his road back.

Another young Phillies pitcher will begin his own rehab assignment. But the next step for Noah Song is complicated.

Brandon Marsh mashed two homers to lead the Phillies to a 5-1 win over the Cubs.

Next: The Phillies continue their series in Chicago at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Aaron Nola (6-5, 4.38) will start against Cubs left-hander Drew Smyly (7-4, 3.38).

Union midfielder José Andrés Martínez is finally getting his due with an All-Star selection. But while Martínez has been one of the Union’s most underrated players for a while, several of his teammates — namely Andre Blake, Kai Wagner, and Julián Carranza — were snubbed by All-Star voters. Our Jonathan Tannenwald has more on the All-Star selections and Martínez’s honor.

Next: The Union hit the road to face Atlanta United on Saturday in a rare nationally televised day game (3 p.m., Fox, Apple TV+, free).

Worth a look

Back on the market: Cabrini’s closing leaves this local basketball recruit looking for a new school.

Trivia time answer

Who is the last Phillie to win the All-Star Home Run Derby?

Answer: B: Ryan Howard won the Home Run Derby in 2006, one year after Bobby Abreu. S.J.M. was first with the correct response.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Mike Sielski, Giana Han, Olivia Reiner, Gustav Elvin, Gina Mizell, Scott Lauber, Josh Tolentino, Sapna Bansil, Jonathan Tannenwald, and Mike Jensen.