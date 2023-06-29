Flyers find their man | Sports Daily Newsletter

For all the seasons in which Flyers fans have wished the team would be willing to sacrifice and blow up the team to start fresh, it seems surreal that the day has finally arrived.

General manager Danny Brière has been unafraid to utter some hard truths about what the team must do, however, and he already is walking the walk with a roster revamp.

With the Kevin Hayes deal done, the Flyers made their move on draft night, picking Matvei Michkov with the No. 7 overall.

And now it begins ― the rebuild, a.k.a., The Process on Ice. So far, that means the youthful core of the squad developing under veteran coach John Tortorella.

How long it will take to build a playoff contender again is anyone’s guess, but it’s a brave new world for the team.

Jason Kelce and Sea Isle City just go together. He held his annual fundraiser for the Eagles Autism Foundation there on Wednesday, and it was complete with beer chugging, costumes, and fun. But did you know that the ties between the Eagles center go back a decade when he stopped in the Ocean Drive and fell in love with the city? He even found a summer home there. And the city loves him back, as Matt Breen saw up close.

The 76ers should never return to “The Process” years. Sure, they have struggled in recent seasons to make it out of the second round with Joel Embiid as their best player. But if they decided to “blow it up,” the Sixers would be back in the lottery hoping to land a player on Embiid’s level, and their chances of securing an MVP are few and far between. The Inquirer’s David Murphy explains that you’re fooling yourself if you think the Sixers should move on from Embiid or James Harden and start over.

Next: James Harden’s deadline to opt out of his contract is Thursday. He’s expected to pass on his final year with the Sixers and become a free agent.

Darick Hall has been focused on one goal: getting back where he was in spring training. The 27-year-old Phillies first baseman said it was the best he’s ever felt in his career. He was walking more, striking out less, and driving the ball. Then it all got put on pause when he jammed his right thumb sliding into second base April 5 against the Yankees. Surgery followed, and then a rehab stint. Now he is at triple-A Lehigh Valley on a recent hot streak but focused on being patient even as he is eligible to be activated as soon as Thursday.

Speaking of first base, Bryce Harper on Wednesday took another step toward manning the position.

The Phillies took down the Chicago Cubs again, this time thanks in large part to Nick Castellanos’ four RBIs.

Next: The Phillies wrap up their series in Chicago at 8:05 p.m. Thursday (NBCSP). Taijuan Walker (8-3, 4.10 ERA) gets the start against Cubs right-hander Kyle Hendricks (3-2, 2.60).

While the Flyers took a big swing by drafting Matvei Michkov with the seventh pick, they played it safer at No. 22.

There, the Flyers took solid, no-nonsense defenseman Oliver Bonk. A two-way defenseman, who most scouts believe has a high floor, the 6-foot-2, 180-pound Bonk played junior hockey for the London Knights of the Ontario Hockey League. The son of former NHLer Radek Bonk, the younger Bonk had 10 goals and 40 points last season and also brings a little snarl to the blue line.

Next: The draft resumes at 11 a.m. Thursday with rounds 2-7 (NHL Network).

What you’re saying about the Flyers’ rebuild

We asked you: Do you think Danny Brière is off to a good start in the Flyers’ rebuilding plan? Why or why not? Among your responses:

You might not want to see some of these people go; it doesn’t mean they’re not good players, just means you have to do what you have to do to get a younger team and to get back into the playoffs. See if they are doing a fine job in the long run. We do have some good young talent coming up and this is what happens; this is not the old time when you spend millions of dollars and not worry about cap space. This is not Mr. Snyder’s team no more — this is a new era. I think it’s the group of management to bring us back to a Stanley Cup team. Good luck and let’s go Flyers. — Jim C.

Brière needs some time before being judged, but I’m giving him a wide berth, as he’s at least signaled he understands the once proud Flyers have hit rock bottom. Getting rid of Fletcher was the key first step; now if we could just shed Comcast, the worst corporation in the world! — Tom O.

Basically, what they got for Hayes......was nothing. And on top of that, they have to pay much of his salary. This once proud franchise has become a joke. I’m disgusted by what they’ve done to the Flyers. — Len E.

