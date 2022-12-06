Say this about John Middleton: The Phillies’ managing partner is not bashful about spending money. His latest holiday gift to the team’s fans: coveted shortstop Trea Turner, who has agreed to an 11-year, $300 million contract to join his good buddy Bryce Harper on the National League champions.

It marks the fifth straight offseason that Phillies ownership, fronted by Middleton, has authorized a seismic move in free agency. They signed Harper to a 13-year, $330 million deal in the 2018-19 offseason, followed by Zack Wheeler (five years, $118 million), J.T. Realmuto (five years, $115.5 million), and Kyle Schwarber (four years, $79 million) and Nick Castellanos (five years, $100 million) in successive offseasons.

Hopefully, there is some cash left over for pitching.

You can’t overstate the immediate impact of adding a bat the caliber of Trea Turner’s at a position as premium as shortstop. You also can’t overstate the risk the Phillies will carry on their books in the second half of this decade. But the Phillies’ focus is clearly on those first five years. John Middleton views last year’s World Series run as the first step, and he wants to win. You can’t argue with that.

One guy in the Phillies front office had an up-close look at Turner for four years with the Nationals, and he’s happy to have a guy who “brings every tool to the table.”

After a statement win against the Titans, the 11-1 Eagles are showing that some of those lofty suggestions made earlier in the season didn’t necessarily jump the gun. The Eagles as legitimate Super Bowl contenders? Jalen Hurts as the MVP? Jonathan Gannon as a future head coach? These are all very much in play as far as beat writer Jeff McLane can tell.

Gannon making the adjustments to stop Derrick Henry and Hurts’ value on the field were very much measurable difference makers. And even when Kyzir White left with an injury, Nakobe Dean showed that the future is bright as he filled right in and impressed.

Next: The Eagles visit the New York Giants on Sunday at 1 p.m. (Fox29).

Inquirer Eagles beat reporters EJ Smith and Josh Tolentino preview the team’s Week 14 game against the New York Giants on Sunday at 11:30 a.m. Watch at Inquirer.com/EaglesGameday

NBA players and coaches have become accustomed to leaning on the phrase “next man up” when injuries arise, but it is often an overused cliché and oversimplification of the injury picture for said team.

But for the 76ers, it couldn’t have been more applicable. With James Harden and Tyrese Maxey out with injuries, Shake Milton stepped up and took complete advantage when given the opportunity to play. After starting the season on the bench in favor of newer acquisitions, Milton has proved that he needs to be part of the rotation.

“We’re deep,” Doc Rivers said. “So everybody is not going to play. But certain guys will and Shake [Milton] will be one of them.”

James Harden returned to play against his former team, but the Sixers still suffered a loss.

Next: The Sixers host the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday at the Wells Fargo Center (ESPN).

Ian Laperrière is enjoying the start to his second season as head coach of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Flyers organization is committed to making sure Laperrière continues working with the young players instead of losing them to call-ups. Roughly a quarter of the way through the season, the coach provided insights on the top prospects he is helping to develop.

Among them is Tyson Foerster, who leads the Phantoms in scoring with 14 points after two injury-plagued seasons. Giana Han has the rundown on the top prospects with the Phantoms.

For once, the Flyers played a team more decimated by injuries than their own, and they took advantage.

Next: The Flyers host the Washington Capitals at 7 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP).

It might not feel like it for the many, many United States men’s national team fans who hoped for better, but the World Cup was a success for not only getting the team back to the tournament, but also advancing from group play. Our writers give their take on what the squad did well, and who is needed to take the team to the next level.

The Union, meanwhile, are making good some of their promises to the Chester community.

Next: Follow all our World Cup coverage.

Worth a look

Super soph: St. Joseph’s Prep safety Anthony Sacca is making a name for himself.

Finding his way: In the midst of a prep school basketball season, Constitution High grad Jacob Beccles has committed to Cornell.

What you’re saying about Jalen Hurts

We asked you: What’s your take on the MVP issue? Tell us whether you believe Jalen Hurts deserves the honor and why. Among your responses:

There is nobody else. His performance has been focused and surgical. He plays with purpose and never gets down on himself or allows his teammates to get down. He plays hard until the last tick of the clock. — George K.

Name one other player in the league who has contributed more to their team’s success during the NFL season. — Bill M.

With due respect for the great Patrick Mahomes, Jalen Hurts deserves the MVP for the following reasons:

His consistency: He has yet to have a poor game this season, so his stats in every quarterbacking category are superb. Both his pass to interception ratio and his ranking on passes of 20+ yards exceeds even Mahomes’.

He has won as many games with his legs as his arm — creating a dual threat to opposing defenses

Most importantly, at the mere age of 24, he commands the respect of even veteran teammates. His stalwart work ethic and refusal to settle for less than " the standard” is what UNIFIES and MOTIVATES his team. What is more VALUABLE to a team than THAT?

His team’s league-leading record of 11 wins and one loss is the result of this inspired and dauntless leadership. — Dianne P.

If the vote was taken today after all but one Week #13 game completed, I think Jalen Hurts is most deserving of the MVP award. He is the physical and inspirational leader of the #1 team in the league and is doing so with a level of understanding and maturity not often found in someone 24 years young. He has established himself as the heart and soul of the Eagles and his pure desire to win is unparalleled thus far this season in the NFL. Let’s see what the last 5 weeks of the regular season brings … personally I can’t wait! — Jim V.

Last year Jalen had a long way to go. This year has been an unbelievable turnaround for him. He has really upped his passing game and that has made a huge difference. He also has all the pieces around him to be successful. Absolutely he is leading this team to the Super Bowl and with their stellar record, no one deserves the MVP more than Jalen. — Kathy T.

