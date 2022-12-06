HOUSTON — Asked what he hoped to see from James Harden Monday night, 76ers coach Doc Rivers jokingly said a “triple-double.”

Harden didn’t produce one in his first game back from a strained tendon in his right foot. He actually looke rusty in the Sixers’ 132-123 double-overtime loss the Houston Rickets at the Toyota Center.

The loss to struggling Rockets (6-17) dropped the Sixers to 12-12. They also went winless during their three-game road trip with stops in Cleveland, Memphis and here in H-Town.

The Sixers were excited to welcome Harden back following the first two road losses.

But Houston guards Jalen Green (27 points) and Kevin Porter Jr. (24 points) spoiled his return.

Early on, it appeared Harden’s presence on the floor would make things easier for teammates. For the most part in the first quarter, Harden didn’t try to score. He looked to get teammates better after missing the previous 14 games with the injury. Harden also displayed vocal leadership in the game, from the bench and during timeouts.

However as the game progressed, it was obvious that he and his teammates have to reestablish their timing. It was also obvious that Harden has to regain his shot.

After making his first attempt, Harden missed his next five shot en route to shooting 4-for-19.

Harden finished with 21 points, seven assists and seven turnovers in 38 minutes, 25 seconds in what was labeled a minutes restricted game against his former team. Yet Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris were the Sixers best players.

Embiid, the Sixers All-Star center, finished with a game-high 39 points along with seven rebounds, two blocks and five turnovers before fouling out in overtime. Harris added 27 points.

Still, the main storyline of the night was Harden’s return.

His first game since facing the Washington Wizards on Nov. 2 also marked his third time playing in Houston as a member of the opposing team since he left; it was his first time as a Sixer.

Harden won the 2018 MVP award and three scoring titles during his nine seasons in H-Town before forcing a trade to the Brooklyn Nets on Jan. 13, 2021. However, Harden still resides here in the offseason and is adored by Rockets fans.

He chatted with fans before the game and received a nice applause during introductions.

“Everybody handles it differently,” Sixers coach Doc Rivers said of Harden’s return before the game. “He’s a vet. He’s gone back to places he’s been. But this is different. This is where he was made. This is his home place, his hometown in a lot of ways, basketball speaking. And it will always be a great memory for him, no matter what, whenever he comes here.

Harden’s night

Harden’s first seven points came from the foul line.

He was fouled while trying to attempt a three-pointer with 7 minutes, 57 seconds left in the first quarter. Harden made all three foul shots before making a technical foul with 3:33 left in the quarter right before adding two more free throws 32 seconds later. He followed that by splitting a pair with 2:14 left in the quarter before making his first shot attempt - a three-pointer - to put the Sixers up 26-20 with 1:56 left.

Harden missed his other shot attempt - another three-pointer - in the corner. But he scored 10 points to combine with Embiid (11) for 21 of the Sixers’ 30 first-quarter points.

Harden missed all four of his second-quarter shot attempts, and didn’t attempt a shot while playing 4:38 in the third. In the fourth quarter, Harden shot 2-for-9. His second made basket - a three-pointer - knotted the score at 108 with 1:27 left. Harden came back and missed what would have been the go-ahead basket with 40.1 seconds left. Then he had a three-pointer blocked with the score still tied with 5.4 seconds left.

The game went to overtime after Jalen Green missed a three at the buzzer. Harden missed his lone shot attempt in the fourth quarter and went 0-for-2 in the first overtime, then making 1-2 in the second OT.

Overtimes

Porter split a pair of foul shots with 2.9 seconds left to knot the score at 117. He got the foul line while driving to the basket and being fouled by Embiid, who was disqualified by picking up his sixth foul on the play.

But the Sixers got the ball with 1.2 seconds left after Porter missed the second foul shot. Harden, however, misfired a game-winning three at the buzzer.

The Rockets scored the first six points of the second overtime in route to their nine-point victory.

Embiid goes to locker room

The big man was subbed out of the game with 2:45 left in the third quarter. Embiid then headed to the locker room and returned to the bench area with 9:27 remaining in the game. He stood next to Rivers for a moment before walking over the scorer’s table. Embiid checked into the game with 8:38 to play.

Then minutes later, Embiid fell backwards on the court after being hit in the face while defending in the paint. He grimaced in pain after getting up and got down on one knee during a break in action. Then he approached the referees to talk about the no-call on the play.

Up next

The Sixers will have three days off before entertaining the Los Angeles Lakers at 7:30 p.m. Friday night at the Wells Fargo Center. The game against the Lakers (10-12) will mark the first of a seven-game homestand.