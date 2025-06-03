🏀 Brotherly love | Sports Daily Newsletter

The McCaffery brothers grew up on Palestra doubleheaders, so it only seems fitting that they’ll be returning to Penn’s historic arena.

Fran McCaffery, of course, is the new men’s basketball coach for the Quakers. When he was searching for a fresh start after his 15-year run as Iowa’s coach ended, it made sense to come home again. After all, that’s where Jack is.

Jack McCaffery, a longtime sports columnist for the Delaware County Times, suffered a stroke in January 2024 and is fighting to regain his ability to walk. He and his younger brother grew up in West Oak Lane, with Jack working as a sportswriter while Fran was playing guard for Penn.

Now as he works to turn the Quakers program around, Fran McCaffery can be closer to his older brother. “You never know when you leave Philadelphia if you’re ever going to be able to move back,” the veteran coach says. “So I’m just thrilled to be here. It’s just great to be home. And home, obviously, Jack is a big part of that.”

Tony Voce grew up in Northeast Philadelphia and was the first Philadelphian to sign with the Flyers. When he died of a heart attack at age 43 last July, his viewing was filled with people from his playing days: coaches, teammates, NHL players, and more. But his family was overwhelmed by the mourners from Voce’s second life as a mentor and youth hockey coach.

Voce won a Calder Cup as a captain of the Phantoms, but he struggled at first to fill the void after his playing days ended. He found his calling as a coach at the Hollydell Ice Arena in Sewell.

“Everyone stopped and told me a story about what Tony did for their kid,” Tony Voce Sr. said of his son’s viewing. “I had no idea about the impact he was making. … The impression he made on these kids was unbelievable.”

Bryce Harper plans to play Tuesday night in Toronto. Harper’s return will come seven days after a heat-seeking fastball from Atlanta’s Spencer Strider bruised his right elbow — and not a moment too soon after the Phillies got Brews’d in a three-game sweep by Milwaukee. Without Harper, the Phillies lost the equilibrium of their lineup. In five games, they batted .223 and scored 19 runs. They played mostly from behind, lacked the firepower to catch up, and went 1-4, including four consecutive losses. It underscored another fact of life for the 2025 Phillies: The National League is tough. Really tough.

Harper is committed to clean eating, but it’s a good bet that he will partake in one of his favorite indulgences in Toronto this week: tiramisu. On Phillies Extra, The Inquirer’s baseball show, Harper discussed why his nutrition plan works for him, even if “people kind of think it’s a little crazy.”

Next: The Phillies open a series in Toronto at 7:07 tonight (NBCSP). Cristopher Sánchez (4-1, 3.32 ERA) will start against Blue Jays right-hander Bowden Francis (2-6, 5.04).

Cooper DeJean is only 22 years old, but he’s plenty accomplished in NFL circles already. When you pull off a pick-six in the Super Bowl, people tend to remember that. Fans came out in droves for DeJean’s charity softball game Sunday in Des Moines, Iowa, and Eagles teammates A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Reed Blankenship joined the fun.

At the event in Des Moines, DeJean and Blankenship told our Devin Jackson how their Exciting Mics podcast came together.

In a pair of Eagles moves on Monday:

The team finalized a trade to send Bryce Huff to the San Francisco 49ers in exchange for a 2026 mid-round pick, pending a physical. The Eagles signed offensive lineman Marcus Tate, who had a tryout at rookie camp.

Finally, EA Sports revealed that Saquon Barkley will be on the cover of the Madden NFL 26 video game — and took over Geno’s Steaks in the process.

The 76ers as constructed could soon become a relic of the past. Their current superteam form is built to compete in a bygone era. Anchored by Joel Embiid, Paul George, and Tyrese Maxey, the Sixers are top-heavy in statistics and salary.

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers, who are set to square off in the Finals, could serve as proof that success in the modern NBA must be built rather than bought. The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey takes a closer look at the failures of franchises that stuck with the star-hunting formula and analyzes the Sixers’ odds of emerging as a contender in spite of that recent history.

Worth a look

Going out winners: Flyers prospects Oliver Bonk and Denver Barkey ended their junior careers by winning the Memorial Cup.

What you’re saying about Taijuan Walker

We asked you: What do you think about the Phillies moving Walker to the bullpen? Among your responses:

I don’t think it matters at this point. Our bullpen has always been inconsistent and unreliable. Half of them should be in little league. Without Alvarado, our chances to win these close games are dwindling. Hopefully, he learned a lesson from his colossal mistake. — Kathy T.

It seems clear that Walker is no longer a viable starter who can go 5-plus innings (so he will wear out the bullpen if he starts every fifth day). Abel and Painter may both be long-term very good pitchers, so it is time to find out. This team needs to get more youth into the picture. Hopefully, Walker can continue to be an effective short innings reliever. — Bill H.

I think it is great to move Walker to the pen. He’s had good success since being there with short stints which seem to be better for him than being a starter. The pen needs a lot of help and he can provide veteran experience. … I don’t know why it takes Thomson so long to decide to game manage his pitchers. It is his Achilles’ heel. It will cost them again this year. We also need more consistent hitting from the rest of the team. — Vince O.

My patience with Walker and the team has run out. I don’t think moving Walker will do much to help this club. It is time to shake this team up. Bring up Justin Crawford, Mick Abel, and Andrew Painter. Get some outfielders who can hit. Rojas at .205, Marsh at .222, and Kepler at .220 are not the answer. And think about firing a manager who allows his starter to give up 12 runs and his reliever 5 before lifting them. — Everett S.

Help is most certainly needed and Walker is an arm. It’s a stretch to think he is going to solve the main problem with the staff. Even with Alvarado, the group was inconsistent at best. I think it’s been the Achilles’ heel of this team for years. That plus the untimely hitting slumps that we seem to have keep us from being a great team. This past weekend is one that showed every weakness that we have. No other team is going to come to our rescue so it’s up to the players we have on the roster now to keep us in contention. Can they hold it together until the trade deadline is over? — Bill B.

What the Phillies manager did to one of the best starting pitchers in all of baseball this year is one of the most egregious moves ever in the history of baseball. How dare he not be removed from the game? He just was having a bad outing with no command of the baseball. To allow him to give up 12 earned runs is a crime. If I were the GM there’s no way Thomson would ever again step foot in the Phillies clubhouse except to pick up his belongings. Relievers are supposed to be “stoppers.” Walker for sure is NOT a stopper! And don’t forget the shortstop who can’t field. 45 errors since he’s been here a little over 2 years. He cost us the game Sunday. — Ronald R.

