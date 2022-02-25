The wait is almost over. Tonight you’ll get to see James Harden play for the 76ers for the first time when they get back to work following the All-Star break against the Minnesota Timberwolves at the Target Center.

Harden, acquired in a blockbuster trade with the Brooklyn Nets for Ben Simmons, has been nursing a left hamstring strain that has kept him out of the last eight games. The Sixers released their injury report on Thursday night, and Harden wasn’t on it for the first time since becoming a Sixer.

He didn’t speak to reporters following practice in Minneapolis on Thursday, but should have plenty to say postgame tonight. Now, the Sixers have 24 games to get Harden acclimated to playing with his teammates, especially MVP front-runner Joel Embiid, before a playoff run.

The 76ers have 24 games left on their schedule and a lot of storylines to follow as the season moves into crunch time. One big question the Sixers face is how to fill the void left by Andre Drummond, who was traded to the Brooklyn Nets and created a hole at backup center.

Enter Willie Cauley-Stein. He has signed a 10-day deal with the Sixers and feels grateful to have a chance to play for them. A No. 6 pick in the 2015 NBA draft, Cauley-Stein has bounced around in his career and played for the Sacramento Kings, Golden State Warriors, and Dallas Mavericks. He’s hoping to revive his career in Philly. “I’m just grateful to see my name on the back of another jersey.”

Next: The Sixers play the host Minnesota Timberwolves at 8 p.m. Friday and James Harden will make his debut (NBCSP).

Like his own father, Joe Girardi tried to instill in his three kids the importance of a work ethic. That meant taking his kids to his office — the ballpark — to see that baseball might have been their dad’s passion but it was also a lot of work. Find your passion, Girardi and his wife, Kim, always told their kids, and then work really hard at it. Their oldest daughter, Serena, has done just that, starting her own business that helps parents, and making an impact that makes her dad “feel great.”

Claude Giroux has been a Flyer for each of his 15 NHL seasons, but it is no secret that his run in Philadelphia could be nearing an end. But if Giroux does waive his no-move clause and is traded before the March 21 deadline, what would a potential return look like?

Olivia Reiner talked to one of the NHL’s most prominent insiders to gauge Giroux’s trade value, what teams could be interested, and what prospects and picks could head the other way in a potential Giroux trade.

The Flyers received positive news on the injury front Thursday as four key players returned to practice. Joel Farabee (shoulder), goalie Carter Hart (eye infection), Derick Brassard (hip), and Kevin Hayes (adductor) were all on the ice Thursday, with Farabee and Hart set to return to game action Saturday.

Next: The Flyers will host the Washington Capitals on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. (NBCSP).

It’s almost here — the start of Major League Soccer’s season and specifically for Union fans, the chance to get closer to the MLS Cup final that last season was only a single match away.

Before Saturday’s kickoff game, The Inquirer’s Jonathan Tannenwald has all the information devout Union supporters and even new fans want to know.

All in a day’s work: West Chester swimmers did more than win PSAC championships. One performed the Heimlich maneuver at lunch and soon after won two races.

Boxing and books: Daiyaan Butt, who comes from a family focused on education, has carved out a space for himself in pro boxing while juggling classes at Temple.

Harden vs. Temple: Ryan Brooks reflects on when he helped hold Harden to nine points on 1-of-8 shooting in the Owls’ loss to Arizona State in the 2009 NCAA Tournament.

