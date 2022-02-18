Welcome to Philly, James Harden. You’re on your fourth NBA city in your 13-year career so you’ve been through the transition before. You’re probably wondering, is Philadelphia a tough place to play? Oh yeah. Is it possible for an athlete to thrive here? You bet.

Luckily, The Inquirer’s Mike Sielski is here for you (and other future athletes) with a useful handbook to help you understand, navigate and win over Philly fans.

Lesson No. 1: Do your homework and know how to stroke the fans’ ego. Take it from Jason Kelce, it works. But don’t ever skip a step, because there’s a lot more to becoming a Philly sports legend.

Mick Abel and Andrew Painter have become fast friends since they met in September. It makes sense. They have a lot in common.

As pitchers, they are practically twins — 20 months apart in age, right-handed, with matching four-pitch repertoires. As the Phillies’ most recent first-round picks, they represent the organization’s best hope for a homegrown 1-2 punch atop the rotation since Gavin Floyd and Cole Hamels two decades ago.

The latest bargaining session between the players and MLB lasted about 15 minutes. Here’s where things stand.

About that minor-league system, new farm director Preston Mattingly isn’t buying it’s among the worst in baseball. He sees depth and a few underrated prospects where others don’t.

As a player who has been a member of three teams in 14 months, James Harden has started to develop a bit of a reputation. Of course, he was not the only reason for each move. But as the star player seen on the court sporting multiple jerseys and team names, he has to wear that.

The Sixers have a different perspective thus far on Harden, who since he arrived in Philly as part of the Ben Simmons blockbuster trade has been a model citizen.

Harden sat out again Thursday, but the Sixers found a way to win without him in a 123-120 victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.

With the Flyers having lost 17 of 19 games, there haven’t been many positives lately. One bright spot has been the play of center Scott Laughton, who has stepped up in several ways amid the team’s injury crisis.

“We put that A on his jersey, and I feel that he’s taken a huge step in that regard,” interim coach Mike Yeo said. “He’s so vocal on the bench right now. Doesn’t matter if we’re up a goal, if we’re down a goal. And his leadership goes far more than just what you’re saying.”

The 27-year-old had not only scored a goal in four of five games entering Thursday, but also has taken on an added leadership role while wearing an “A” in place of the injured Sean Couturier and Kevin Hayes. With Laughton signed through 2026 at a fair $3 million salary-cap hit, Yeo had even more good things to say about the former first-round pick.

On Thursday night, however, it was another frustrating night for the Flyers in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals.

Next: The Flyers will host the Carolina Hurricanes at 3 p.m. Monday (NBCSP).

Jamiro Monteiro’s trade from the Union to the San Jose Earthquakes caught him by surprise. “For me it was not necessary to leave,” Monteiro said after the trade. “But Philly had another plan, to play the young guys, and San Jose did also something, what Philly did not do for me — and that’s why for me, this choice was also a better choice.” Monteiro scored a new contract with the Earthquakes, A source with knowledge of the situation told The Inquirer that San Jose guaranteed 2023, which had been an option year, and added a team option for 2024.

“It will be weird to be in Philly in another jersey — but to be honest, I will give everything to win that game,” Monteiro said Thursday in his first news conference.

Leading the way: The Penn men’s squash team is having a historic season and is on the verge of its first CSA championship. And it all starts with coach Gilly Lane.

Thomas wins again: Penn’s Lia Thomas broke a Harvard pool record in her 500 freestyle win during the Ivy League championships.

