⚾ Snapping the slump | Sports Daily Newsletter

Two months ago, there were little to no worries about the Phillies.

The wins came easy, hitters were hitting, and the pitching was stellar — and on the verge of improvement as management was already making moves ahead of the MLB trade deadline. But after a dismal July — and now August — in which the same Phillies lineup has lost 18 of its last 27 games and in the last four was outscored by a combined 36-17, it’s time for a shake-up.

Think the notion is a bit too soon? Does a 5-0 loss to the Marlins to open this current series change your mind when you remember the Fish are swimming at the bottom of the NL East and are 27 games back of the Phillies?

It unsettles me, I’ll tell you that much.

It’s clear it’s beginning to unsettle manager Rob Thomson, who held a closed-door team meeting a few hours before the game. Whatever was said in the clubhouse worked as it fueled an emphatic 9-5 win against the Marlins last night, highlighted by a fourth-inning grand slam from Kyle Schwarber.

Still, watching this Phillies run over this last month or so brings an eerie reminder of what happened to another Philadelphia sports franchise less than a year ago.

Entering his final season, Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham has retained a key role as a mentor to some of the younger players. Players like Nakobe Dean, Nolan Smith, and Jeremiah Trotter Jr. continue to develop, but it takes a veteran in Graham to keep them headed in the right direction. “All I can care about for them is keeping that chip because you should never be satisfied,” Graham says.

Next: The Eagles take on the Patriots in Foxborough, Mass., tonight at 7 p.m. (NBC10). Also...👇🏾

The Eagles play in their second preseason game against the New England Patriots. Join Eagles beat reporters Olivia Reiner and EJ Smith as they dissect the hottest storylines surrounding the team on Gameday Central, live from Gillette Stadium.

If you need something to root for today, root for the Council Rock Newtown Little League team, representing the Mid-Atlantic Region at the Little League World Series. Newtown has a phenomenal team, one riding an impressive 18-game winning streak heading into LLWS play tonight (7 p.m., ESPN), but even more remarkable is the backstory that got it to this point. It’s one Inquirer writer Gabriela Carroll explored ahead of the team’s game in the quest to ensure this year it was “not going to be hunted,” but was “going to do the hunting.”

Heart to heart: Union coach Jim Curtin had a sit-down with forward Mikael Uhre. Here’s how whatever Curtin said clearly worked. Flying below the radar: One word describes former Eagles and Temple linebacker Haason Reddick’s current situation with the Jets. Messy. Everyone’s got an opinion: Have you checked in on the latest from our columnists? You should.

What you’re saying about the Eagles

Reading up on Kellen Moore you will find that while with Dallas his offense was often considered to be not unique, but then maybe with the Cowboys it did not need to be. [He’s] with the Eagles now, and coming into this season, I think Kellen will show a lot of play action with lots of motion, formations, movement, and hopefully occasional surprises. Whatever he has planned, it will be a significant improvement over last season’s dull and predictable offense. We have the quarterback, running backs, and pass catchers to have an outstanding offense if they all play to their capabilities. Let’s hope for the best and a solid victory over the Packers in Brazil. — Everett S.

Wednesday’s newsletter regarding the Patriots-Eagles practice [said]: “There were some issues in the interior offensive line, allowing too much exposure to Jalen Hurts.” Here’s a novel idea. Have the starting offensive line, of which 40% is new to their positions, play together for extended periods of time in the preseason in order to resolve some of these “issues.” They could play several series, rotate off and assess and adjust, and then play several more series. Sounds much better than Hurts getting blasted in Brazil, which otherwise effectively becomes the offensive line’s preseason game. — Ray G.

