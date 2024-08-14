Since when is Kacey Musgraves a Sixers fan?

Noted Sixers fan, Kacey Musgraves? Um, sure.

An intersection of Philly sports and music fans have been reeling since the singer posted a video of her and her friends inexplicably singing the Philadelphia 76ers win song, “Here Come the Sixers,” while on a little walk.

Musgraves wasn’t in Philly at the time and doesn’t have any obvious direct ties to the city. Respectfully, she doesn’t even go here!

Still, in a carousel-style Instagram post documenting her life, there was Musgraves singing “Philadelphia 76ers // Stomp your feet // Everybody — Philadelphia,” while finding a seat at a beautiful outdoor tablescape in Walland, T.N.

Her post went live on Tuesday. Shortly after, one fan called it “probably the best thing that’s happened to this franchise since 2001.”

It’s wildly unclear how this happened. Musgraves is from Texas and lives in Nashville. She’s also never really portrayed herself as much of a sports fan. The friends and tour mates surrounding her in the video appear to also be connected mostly to Nashville.

Her current Deeper Well world arena tour isn’t even stopping in Philly, though she has a performance in State College and another in Pittsburgh. Perhaps this could be a really, really deep-cut Easter egg suggesting an added tour date?

Still, we’d like to hope Musgraves thinks of the city with fondness. Back in 2022 while on her Starcrossed: Unveiled tour (which did include a date at the Wells Fargo Center, which the Sixers currently call home), the singer surprised local fans two days ahead of her Philly stop with an impromptu performance of Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” at the Gayborhood’s Tavern on Camac.

She also recently made a surprise guest appearance during Quakertown native Sabrina Carpenter’s headlining performance at the Outside Lands festival in San Francisco. The two performed Nancy Sinatra’s “These Boots are Made for Walkin’.” Carpenter hasn’t publicly said much about the Sixers but as a child, she sang at both Eagles and Phillies games. She’s also previously been spotted in Phillies gear.

Predictably, the Sixers are stoked to earn another fan in Musgraves with the team commenting not once, but twice on Musgraves’ post. “We need to hear you sing this at a game!!” the team wrote on Instagram.

And others agree. Sixers broadcaster Kate Scott — known affectionately as the “voice of the Sixers” — commented on Musgraves’ post, “1, 2, 345 SIXERS!!!” with a celebrating and heart emoji. NBC Sports Philly host Taryn Hatcher called it “the crossover WE NEED.”

“Here Come the Sixers” has been the team’s victory anthem for nearly 50 years. It was written by the band Fresh Aire — a trio of Delaware County guys who don’t appear to have any connections to Musgraves either, we checked.

The Inquirer has reached out to Musgraves’ reps for comment.

Anyway, Ring the Bell, Kacey.