🏀 Martelli Madness | Sports Daily Newsletter

Jay Wright directed Villanova into the Final Four just three years ago and retired from coaching shortly thereafter. Since then, all the air has gone out of Big 5 basketball when it comes to reaching the NCAA Tournament. Now Villanova is looking for a new coach after the firing of Kyle Neptune on Saturday.

Selection Sunday came and went without a men’s or women’s team from the Philadelphia area in either bracket. Phil Martelli is headed to the NCAA Tournament anyway. Sure, St. Joseph’s winningest coach is retired from the game, but his son Phil Jr. is headed to the Big Dance with Bryant University. Phil Jr. coached the Rhode Island-based university to an America East title on Saturday, and the Bulldogs are preparing to face Michigan State in the South Regional.

Advertisement

The younger Martelli has basketball in his blood: His mother, Judy, won three national titles playing for Immaculata College. His father, of course, coached the Hawks into the NCAA tournament seven times, but this is new territory for the elder Martelli, watching quietly from the sideline. “Stressful is the right word” to describe it, Phil Sr. says.

Here is a look at the men’s bracket by the numbers. On the women’s side, Jonathan Tannenwald looks at the teams and players to watch in the NCAA Tournament.

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

If someone forwarded you this email, sign up for free here.

❓ Who is the greatest player in Big 5 history? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Two-thirds of the Phillies outfield exited early from a 12-1 victory over the Orioles on Sunday, but it appears that Max Kepler and Brandon Marsh are just slightly banged up. Kepler bruised his left lower back while Marsh bruised his left knee on outfield misadventures. Although both say they expect to be okay, Rob Thomson says he plans to hold them out for one more day.

Reliever Matt Strahm says he expects to be ready by opening day as he recovers from inflammation in his left shoulder, but the Phillies won’t risk another injury by skipping steps in his return.

Villanova’s head coaching job is still a desirable one, and the university’s administration will likely cast a wide net, but the search for Kyle Neptune’s replacement will have a needed sense of urgency. Jeff Neiburg examines 21 possible candidates for the job.

It is not hyperbolic to say Villanova’s athletic program finds itself staring down the most important decision it has ever made, Neiburg writes. Equally important is how the Wildcats construct their roster in the new world of college sports.

The Sixers were without 10 players on Sunday because of injuries. The Dallas Mavericks were missing nine. Someone had to win, and this time it was the Sixers, 130-125. Quentin Grimes had 28 points and six assists in his first trip to Dallas since the Mavs traded him to the Sixers on Feb. 6.

The Union showed flashes of the play that saw them get off to a blistering 3-0 start, but the holes also showed against Nashville SC, particularly along the right side of the back line. The result was a 3-1 loss. At one point after a referee’s call did not go the Union’s way, it was raining hot dogs at Subaru Park.

The Union need to blame themselves, not the ref, for an ugly loss, Jonathan Tannenwald writes.

Worth a look

Floundering Flyers: Getting Travis Konecny back in the groove would help their cause. Making history: Pennsauken’s Jada Pichardo has blazed a trail in girls’ wrestling.

On this date

March 17, 1995: Petey Sessoms scored 35 points as 14th-seeded Old Dominion upset third-seeded Villanova, 89-81, in the NCAA Tournament’s East Regional in Albany, N.Y.

In our latest episode of unCovering the Birds, Jeff McLane and broadcaster Mike Quick reflect on the Eagles’ Super Bowl triumph and explore strategies for the offseason to begin another championship run. Listen here.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Jeff Neiburg, Jonathan Tannenwald, Kerith Gabriel, Scott Lauber, Keith Pompey, Jackie Spiegel, and Isabella DiAmore.

By submitting your written, visual, and/or audio contributions, you agree to The Inquirer’s Terms of Use, including the grant of rights in Section 10.

Thanks for reading and good luck with your NCAA brackets. I’ll see you in Tuesday’s newsletter. — Jim