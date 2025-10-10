End of an era | Extra Innings in Red October

Maybe this was a fitting way for it all to end: an MIA offense, a bullpen meltdown, and a fundamental lapse. The lineup has mostly disappeared in October ever since the Phillies collapsed in Arizona in 2023. The bullpen has been a constant source of postseason pain. And if you watched the Phils this summer, you know fundamentals are not their strong suit. The throw was to first. Now it’s all over. Changes are coming.

There for Orion: After a brutal loss, Kerkering learned he had plenty of support. No bunt this time: Rob Thomson pulled the right strings in Game 4. It just didn't work out. Painful: You would think we'd be accustomed by now to painful losses. Nope.

Changes are coming

Now what?

There are only so many changes the Phillies can make to their roster and it’s not exactly a smart idea to “break up” a team that won 96 games and lost in October to the defending champs. But I’d be stunned if the Phils decided to “run it back” like they did after last year’s postseason flop.

The Phillies need to be reshaped and Thursday night’s 2-1 loss certainly felt like an end of era.

It’s hard to see the Phils being outbid for Kyle Schwarber, and J.T. Realmuto is too valuable to let walk. The market for Ranger Suárez could be too steep as the Phillies already have Cristopher Sánchez and Jesús Luzardo for 2026 along with the expected arrival of Andrew Painter and the hopeful return of Zack Wheeler.

But their lineup can use some upgrades. They could again try to move Alec Bohm as they need better protection for Bryce Harper in the No. 4 spot. The Phils had a .720 OPS this season (11th worst) from the cleanup spot. The outfield is an obvious area to address.

Nick Castellanos has one year left on his deal and Thursday night may have been his last game with the Phillies. Harrison Bader was a good fit for two months and could return as a free agent, a class headlined by Cody Bellinger and Kyle Tucker. Justin Crawford spent most of the season in triple A and should be a contender to win an outfield job in spring training. If the Phillies are going to move the needle this winter, the outfield seems like the place to do it.

And then the manager. You can only survive so many postseason exits and it sure seems like Rob Thomson is on his way out. Dave Dombrowski did not hire Thomson as he was already here when Dombrowski arrived. Dombrowski promoted him after firing Joe Girardi, the Phillies went to the World Series, and they decided to ride with Philly Rob. But that ride may have ended at Dodger Stadium. Dombrowski will get the chance to hire his own manager this winter. Alex Cora, the guy he won with in Boston, is under contract with the Red Sox through 2027. So Dombrowski will likely have to look elsewhere. If the Phillies need a manager, it will be interesting to see the type of candidate Dombrowski targets.

Coverage cleanup

📕 Same old story: Marcus Hayes says the big hitters fizzled, Thomson got bitten and another Phillies’ season died.

👎 Somber finale: The same clubhouse that was drenched in champagne a month ago was quiet as they contemplated another sudden end.

⌛️ End of an era? It sure feels that way. Scott Lauber writes that the Phillies are poised for change in 2026.

🏆 Supporting Orion: After a nightmare finish, David Murphy writes Kerkering learned his teammates are winners.

Numbers game

We criticized Thomson for bunting in Game 2, so let’s tip our hat to the manager for Game 4. The decision to bring in Jhoan Duran in the seventh was aggressive and spot-on. So was walking Shohei Ohtani to load the bases with two outs for Mookie Betts. Duran walked one batter in 23 regular-season appearances since joining the Phillies. It was OK to trust him with the bases loaded even though Betts walked in the tying run. Going to Luzardo in the 10th inning on three days rest was just as aggressive as bringing in Duran. The Phillies were going down with their best arms. Luzardo gave them 30 pitches before he left after putting two on with two outs in the 11th. Enter Kerkering against the bottom-of-the-order righties. He was Thomson’s best available right-hander. That was his spot. Kerkering even got the contact he wanted with the bases loaded. Sometimes the right moves don’t work out.

I’m still thinking about

The way it ended. I sensed trouble once the ball was hit back to the mound. You probably did, too. Nothing is easy, right? Then once Kerkering fumbled it, it was over before he even threw home. That was the type of loss that will hang around all winter. Just a brutal way to finish a season. And you have to feel for Kerkering.

Watching for next

It won’t happen because all indications are that he wants to stay in Los Angeles with his family, but John Middleton at least has to ask Chase Utley to be his next manager. Again, it won’t happen, but that didn’t stop Middleton five years ago from continuing to pursue Dombrowski despite him turning down the job numerous times. Treat Utley the same way. Make him say no. If the Phillies need a new manager, Utley should be the top choice. He’s a brilliant baseball mind who can make in-game decisions with the best of them and would lead a clubhouse the same way he did as a player. It won’t happen, but go down swinging. You never know.

