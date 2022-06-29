With Bryce Harper out for the foreseeable future, apathy toward the 2022 Phillies season certainly wouldn’t be out of the question. But interim manager Rob Thomson is determined to keep hope alive.

That may not be the best approach for long, David Murphy writes.

The Phillies have a plethora of future-focused questions, some involving Harper himself, so it may be worth addressing issues like a shaky pitching staff through the trade market.

Thomson plans on “being in the mix” when it comes to the 2022 postseason. But even with a healthy Harper, that’s far from a guarantee with the current roster. The team has been hot since Thomson took over. If it can’t keep up its pace, it may be time to look to 2023.

— Maria McIlwain, Inquirer Sports Staff, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

❓ What would you most like to see the Sixers do during free agency? Email us back for a chance to be featured in the newsletter.

Surgery next for Harper; no timeline for return

Phillies manager Rob Thomson said Bryce Harper will have surgery today to stabilize his broken left thumb, but he declined to provide details or a recovery timeline, deferring to Harper when he rejoins the team later in the week. But one person with knowledge of Harper’s thinking said the Phillies star believes he can be back on the field by the middle of August.

Harper’s wasn’t the only injury news Tuesday as the Phillies’ pitching depth took a blow with Zach Eflin heading to the 15-day IL with a knee bruise.

Kyle Schwarber homered to tie Tuesday’s game against the Braves, the opener of a pivotal series. But then the Phillies bullpen did what it does best — deflated — and the Phils lost 5-3.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Braves at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Ranger Suárez (6-4, 4.23 ERA) will be opposed by Braves right-hander Kyle Wright (8-4, 3.18).

How Tucker and the Sixers can make the money work

The 76ers’ pursuit of P.J. Tucker is well-documented at this point, with The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reporting that the veteran forward is expected to sign a three-year, $30 million deal in free agency.

In that case, Tucker would pick the Sixers over the Heat and Milwaukee Bucks to reunite with James Harden and Daryl Morey, who previously spent time with Tucker in Houston.

The tricky part is making the money work. That’s where Pompey comes in to explain how the Sixers would land Tucker in free agency and absorb his new salary. Gina Mizell takes a look at other free-agency possibilities if the Sixers don’t land Tucker or Eric Gordon.

Toughest Union member might be the trainer

Fans can’t yet buy a Paul Rushing Union jersey, but that doesn’t stop them from greeting and high-fiving the longtime team trainer. Supporters worth their salt know Rushing doesn’t suffer fools gladly, especially any opposing players standing in his way or obstructing his treatment of injured Union players.

His loyalty and willingness to scrap for his team, however, earned him a suspension.

The Union will have to do without his services when they face the Chicago Fire tonight.

On Tuesday, the United States women’s national team faced Colombia in an international friendly ahead of the Concacaf qualifying tournament for the Women’s World Cup. Jonathan Tannenwald analyzes what the friendly games revealed.

Next: The Union and Chicago Fire FC meet tonight at 7:30 in Subaru Park. (PHL17).

Back in the community

Due to restrictions relating to COVID-19, a lot of the Flyers’ charity work was put on hold over the last two seasons.

That will be no more, as the Flyers announced Tuesday that they are unveiling a new community initiative that will pair every player with at least one local charity for the 2022-23 season. Which local charity or cause would you want your favorite Flyer to get involved with?

Worth a look

Becoming Weapon X: Brian Dawkins, an Eagles legend and Marvel fan, shares a comic book cover with one of his heroes.

“I love Philly ... This is all part of it”: Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith hosted a youth football camp on Tuesday.

Back to black: The Sixers could be bringing back their iconic black uniforms.

On this date

On June 29, 1990, Oakland Athletics righty Dave Stewart struck out 12 and threw a no-hitter against the Toronto Blue Jays, No. 221 in the history of Major League Baseball. A few hours later, the Dodgers’ Fernando Valenzuela blanked the St. Louis Cardinals. It marked the only time in MLB history a player in each league threw a no-hitter on the same day.

Trivia Tuesday answer

We asked you: Who was the last Phillie to pitch a no-hitter?

Answer: Cole Hamels. On July 25, 2015, the left-hander fired a no-hitter in a 5–0 win against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field. The Phillies traded Hamels to the Texas Rangers six days later. Steve W. was the first with the correct response.

Inquirer Live on Instagram

In honor of the 50th anniversary of Title IX being signed into law, Temple fencing head coach Nikki Franke and Philadelphia Inquirer journalist Olivia Reiner will discuss Franke’s beginnings at Temple, the growth of the program, and the opportunities she’s continuing to create in the sport and beyond. Join the discussion on Instagram at 12:30 p.m. on Thursday.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from David Murphy, Jonathan Tannenwald, Meg Swanick, Keith Pompey, Giana Han, Isabella DiAmore, Josh Tolentino, Matt Breen, and Scott Lauber.