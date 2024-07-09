It’s Sho-time | Sports Daily Newsletter

It’s been hot, hot, hot around here, which is a fitting environment for the two teams that will open a three-game series at Citizens Bank Park tonight. At 58-32, the Phillies remain the top team in the National League, but the Dodgers are only 3½ games behind them.

And of course, L.A. has the $700 million man, Shohei Ohtani. He can’t pitch or play the field for the Dodgers after undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery, but the designated hitter is doing his part at the plate. He leads the NL with 28 home runs and a sizzling 1.036 OPS. He’s batting .314 and has 65 RBIs already. The guy clearly is worth the cost of admission. (But is he worth $700 million? Is anyone? Hmm …)

This series offers a litmus test for the Phillies, who are facing a July schedule filled with contending teams from both leagues. Ohtani adds star power to the equation, and here are some of the things to know about the game’s most feared hitter.

The series offers a chance for the Japanese slugger to reunite with former Angels teammate Brandon Marsh, who has played with three MVPs in his four-year career.

Next: Bobby Miller (1-1, 6.12 ERA) is scheduled to pitch tonight for the Dodgers against All-Star Zack Wheeler (9-4, 2.74). First pitch is at 6:40 (NBCSP).

— Jim Swan, @phillysport, sports.daily@inquirer.com.

For Joel Embiid, joining Team USA in Las Vegas held special meaning. This wasn’t a typical training camp for the 76ers All-Star, whose TV as he grew up in Cameroon stayed tuned to Champions League soccer and the World Cup finals. And the Olympics. “I’m just excited to have that chance of realizing that dream,” Embiid said.

Of course, the Sixers have plenty of story lines back home in Philly, where Paul George arrived at the team facility and looked at his locker, which featured the No. 8 jersey he’ll wear in honor of Kobe Bryant.

Especially as they relate to Embiid, the signings of George and Andre Drummond were a master stroke by team president Daryl Morey, Marcus Hayes writes.

Next: The Sixers play against the Memphis Grizzlies at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the Salt Lake City summer league.

Medford-born Paxten Aaronson, who played for the Union until moving to Europe in 2022, will join current Union midfielder Jack McGlynn and defender Nathan Harriel on the U.S. team at the Paris Olympics. Like McGlynn, Aaronson had been projected to make the Olympic team ever since helping the U.S. qualify for the Games two years ago with the under-20 squad.

On the women’s side, the U.S. team is Lindsey Horan’s to lead as the squad’s sole captain.

With the NHL draft and development camp behind us and free agency starting to wind down, now is as good a time as any to size up the Flyers. Jackie Spiegel examines how their lines might stack up when the season opens Oct. 11. The first line? How about Tyson Foerster, Morgan Frost, and the newcomer, Matvei Michkov?

The Flyers and Phantoms are mourning the loss of Tony Voce, a former winger with the AHL club who died at age 43.

He’s committed: Here’s a profile of star quarterback Camren Boykin, a Virginian who has pledged to Temple. A big fan: Jalen Hurts showed up at the Dell Music Center to pay tribute to his musical hero, Frankie Beverly.

What you’re saying about Phillies All-Stars

We asked you: Is there any other Phillie who should be an All-Star or are you happy with the selections? Among your responses:

There are certainly other Phillies who’ve played well-enough this season to deserve selection. I’m sure many others will offer up names like Messrs. Nola, Sánchez, Marsh, Schwarber, Castellanos, Realmuto and others; I wouldn’t even be surprised if a couple respondents suggest Mr. Rojas, if for no other reasons than, when he gets on-base, sparks fly, and when he’s in CF, that’s where doubles and triples go to die. …

So my answer to your question is “Yes." Yes that there are other deserving Phillies, and Yes that I’m VERY happy with the selections! I just hope Mr. Bohm doesn’t mess up his normal swing in the Home Run Derby, Messrs. Turner and Harper don’t come up lame with re-aggravated hammys, and Messrs. Suarez, Hoffman and Strahm don’t hurt themselves by overthrowing if/when they get in the game! — Marty M.

Both Aaron Nola & Cristopher Sánchez were deserving to be all stars, but I understand the difficulty in naming 6 pitchers from the same team. Although, Phillies have the best pitching staff in all of baseball. — Brian M.

Aaron Nola should be on the all star team. — Andrew W.

It’s unfortunate that Aaron Nola is not also an All-Star. He appears to have been caught in a numbers game. Apparently eight All-Stars gave the people who were selecting pause. I remember back in 1957 when Cincinnati fans voted seven members of the Cincinnati Reds starting lineup into the game. The Commissioner, Ford Frick, had to intervene. — Tom L.

I am very happy with 7 Phillies being selected as All-Stars. I think Schwarber might have been the DH if he had not had the injury, and Aaron Nola at 10-4 3.48 and 10th in K’s could have been selected. J.T. would certainly had been selected if he had not been injured. Orion Kerkering with a 1.38 ERA had a shot, but possibly his 31 appearances were not enough. — Everett S.

Without a doubt, Kyle Schwarber. — Bill M.

We compiled today’s newsletter using reporting from Alex Coffey, Ed Barkowitz, Marcus Hayes, Jonathan Tannenwald, Gina Mizell, Gabriela Carroll, Jackie Spiegel, and Devin Jackson.

Thank you for reading. Kerith will join you for Sports Daily on Wednesday. Keep cool if you possibly can. — Jim