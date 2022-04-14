Nick Sirianni in his first season as Eagles coach led the team to the playoffs, showed a willingness to adapt, and has fans feeling more hopeful about what’s to come.

Serving as a head coach for the first time, Sirianni also was aggressive in going for it on fourth down, and that’s a trait that is worth looking deeper into because of the direction the Eagles are trending toward with analytics.

Between predecessor Doug Pederson going for it with the “Philly Special” and owner Jeffrey Lurie being a proponent of becoming even more aggressive, would Sirianni lean a certain way? The numbers show that even without a highly reliable passing game, Sirianni was one of the more aggressive coaches in the NFL, according to Football Outsiders.

Beat writer Jeff McLane spoke with Sirianni about the subject and has a look at how the league is headed toward coaches rolling the dice more and more.

Extra Innings

Cameras caught Alec Bohm speaking for lots of Philadelphia athletes who came before him when he muttered to teammate Didi Gregorius on the field Tuesday, “I [bleeping] hate this place.” In that moment, Bohm spoke for Mike Schmidt and Scott Rolen and Ben Simmons and Carson Wentz and, at least occasionally, Eric Lindros. How do you come back from that? With a master stroke of damage control and owning up to it. Was the apology sincere? Who cares, because it worked. Bohm learned you can’t bite the hand that feeds you, a lesson many athletes in this town over the years have failed to grasp.

Bohm might have won over fans, but he’s finding it tough to get consistent playing time.

The Phillies wrapped up their first homestand of the season with a 9-6 loss to the Mets but were relieved they likely won’t lose Jean Segura to the injured list.

Next: The Phillies open their first road series Thursday with a 6:40 p.m. game against the Marlins (NBC Sports Philadelphia). Kyle Gibson will face Marlins ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara.

Off the Dribble

The extended break for the 76ers before they begin the playoffs could be a blessing for them. For one thing, Doc Rivers has been able to get James Harden up to speed with practice repetitions.

Next: The Sixers face off against the Toronto Raptors at 6 p.m. Saturday in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference playoffs (ESPN).

On the Fly

After losing 9-2 on Tuesday, how could things get worse for the Flyers?

Well, on Wednesday, it was announced that six players were injured in Tuesday’s game, including starting goalie Carter Hart. To make matters worse, Mike Yeo hinted that Hart could miss the rest of the season with what was described as a lower body injury.

On the ice, the Flyers then suffered a shutout loss to the New York Rangers.

Next: The Flyers are back in action Saturday in Buffalo against the Sabres (7 p.m., NBCSP).

Fleet Street

Fans of the dominant U.S. women’s national team, which played Tuesday night in Chester at Subaru Park, may not have realized it at the time, but the future of the squad was not only on the field, with players such as Trinity Rodman, Sophia Smith, and Catarina Macario, but also in the stands.

Most of those enthusiastic spectators at the game also play the sport. The Philadelphia area has produced stars of the women’s national team in the past, in particular Carli Lloyd, as well as supported two professional women’s soccer teams, the Charge and the Independence. If a future NWSL team comes to the city, it will be partly because of those supporters who showed up to express their love for the game.

Worth a Look

