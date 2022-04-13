Good, bad, or in between, one thing the Phillies can almost always count on from Aaron Nola is consistent strike-throwing.

Not so Wednesday.

Instead, Nola was all over the joint. In the rubber match of a three-game series against the New York Mets, in the sixth showdown of his career with Max Scherzer, he allowed three walks, hit back-to-back batters for just the second time in his career, and fell behind almost half the hitters he faced.

Nola didn’t complete the fourth inning and put the Phillies at an early three-run disadvantage against Scherzer en route to a 9-6 loss before a matinee crowd of 31,190. They capped a season-opening homestand with a 3-3 record after winning the first two games last week against the Oakland Athletics.

The Phillies may have sustained another loss, too. Jean Segura left in the sixth inning after getting hit on the left forearm by a 95 mph heater from Mets reliever Sean Reid-Foley. An update on Segura’s status wasn’t immediately available.

For a second consecutive game, the Phillies never led against the Mets. They actually played from behind for most of the series, only pulling out a 5-4 victory in the opener by scoring five runs in the eighth inning.

In the finale, the Phillies loaded the bases with one out in the first inning but were unable to crack Scherzer, who struck out Segura and got Didi Gregorius to ground out. They also ran themselves out of a potential rally in the second inning when rookie Bryson Stott got thrown out at second base trying to stretch a single.

The Mets grabbed the lead in the third inning, when Nola hung a first-pitch curveball that Brandon Nimmo blasted into the bleachers in right-center field. The Mets hit one other ball hard against Nola, Pete Alonso’s double into the left-field corner on a two-strike changeup.

Otherwise, it was command that did in Nola. He loaded the bases in the fourth inning by walking Eduardo Escobar and hitting Mark Canha, then hit Jeff McNeil with a two-strike fastball to give the Mets a 3-0 lead.

It marked Nola’s second start of the season, and he wasn’t nearly as sharp as five days earlier against Oakland. He filled the strike zone and got a bunch of ground balls against the Athletics, and cruised through six innings before getting into trouble in the seventh.

But he left the Phillies to lean heavily on the bullpen for a third game in a row. Seranthony Dominguez, Damon Jones, and Connor Brogdon combined to get eight outs and allow five runs, with the Mets breaking open the game on Alonso’s three-run homer in a four-run sixth inning.

Vierling keeps struggling

Matt Vierling drove in a run with a groundout in the sixth inning. But that qualified as his hitting highlight for the homestand.

Vierling went 0-for-3 with a strikeout and is 0-for-13 through six games. The rookie was slated to split time in center field but got pressed into everyday duty after Mickey Moniak fractured a bone in his right hand in the last game of spring training.

Help may be on the way, with Odubel Herrera beginning a minor-league rehab assignment to come back from a strained muscle in his right side. But manager Joe Girardi said the Phillies won’t rush Herrera back because of a lack of production in center field.

Vierling also isn’t the only Phillies hitter who is struggling. Leadoff man Kyle Schwarber is 0-for-18 with eight strikeouts since opening day, when he homered in his first at-bat and finished with two hits.

Harper goes deep

Bryce Harper didn’t leave town without hitting a home run. He went deep in the ninth inning, slicing a solo shot around the left-field foul pole against Mets closer Edwin Diaz.

But Harper struggled on the homestand, finishing 3-for-21 with eight strikeouts.

Up next

The Phillies’ first road trip, four games in Miami and three games in Colorado, opens at 6:40 p.m. Thursday night. Kyle Gibson (1-0, 0.00 ERA) will face Marlins ace right-hander Sandy Alcantara (0-0, 3.60).