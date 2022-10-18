Philadelphia already was on a Phillies high, and the Eagles only added to it on Sunday with their victory over the long-detested Dallas Cowboys. It wasn’t a complete romp over their Texas opposition, but it was a solid win nonetheless, made more exemplary by comparison to the teams and players in the NFL who melted down or otherwise fell apart this weekend.

It’s been wave after wave of Philadelphia success lately, with the Union in the playoffs of Major League Soccer, the Flyers undefeated in the NHL season thus far, and the 76ers coming off an unbeaten preseason.

Philly fans can hold their heads up high, despite the fact that they might still be suffering from the hangovers of multiple celebrations.

The Eagles earned a bye-week break in the best possible way Sunday night: with a 26-17 win over the Cowboys that improved their record to 6-0. Dallas reeled off 17 points and trailed by just three early in the fourth quarter before the Birds got serious with a ground-and-pound drive that put the game away. The 13-play, 75-yard drive ate up more than seven minutes of the game clock and all but stuck a fork in the ‘Boys.

A star on the field, C.J. Gardner-Johnson has learned how to shine as part of the Eagle constellation.

Sure, there have been some cringe moments with Nick Sirianni, but he is maturing and has become an integral reason for the success the Eagles now enjoy.

Tyrese Maxey has become the darling of Philly, embracing invitations to Phillies, Union, and Eagles games. He has sung with strangers, become acquaintances with valet workers in Center City, and signed too many autographs to count.

Of course, this love affair wouldn’t persist if Maxey didn’t have oodles of untapped potential that keeps 76ers fans salivating as the 2022-23 NBA season approaches.

The Sixers’ first seven games will offer them more than a few tests.

A league source says the team has had discussions with Matisse Thybulle’s representatives about a possible rookie-scale contract extension.

Next: The Sixers start their season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday against the Boston Celtics at TD Garden (TNT).

Seventeen days ago, the Phillies got swept out of Chicago a few hours before the San Diego Padres lost for the fourth time in seven games. And in that moment, it was difficult to tell which team looked less like it actually wanted to make the playoffs. Yet here they are, the last two entrants into the tournament, getting set to square off in the National League Championship Series. Here are the story lines you need to know.

Bryce Harper turned 30 on Sunday and finally got his wish — to play past his birthday for the first time.

The Phillies’ Rob Thomson is “special.” Just ask Derek Jeter.

Next: The Phillies open the NLCS in San Diego at 8:03 p.m. Tuesday (FS1). Zack Wheeler is expected to start for the Phillies against Padres right-hander Yu Darvish.

After two straight disappointing seasons, Travis Konecny is off to a flying start under new Flyers coach John Tortorella with three goals and an assist through two games.

Olivia Reiner looks at Konecny’s offensive revival, as well as improved play on the other side of the puck for the Flyers to start the season.

The Union had a bye week, so that meant the players had plenty of time on Saturday to watch FC Cincinnati, with former Union star Sergio Santos, former Union assistant coach Pat Noonan, and former Union technical adviser Chris Albright, beat the New York Red Bulls.

Now, as Jonathan Tannenwald notes, the Union players know well what they’ll have to overcome in their own playoff game this Thursday.

Two coaching legends: Coaches Vs. Cancer stalwarts Fran Dunphy and Phil Martelli were honored by the American Cancer Society.

Nittany Lions whimper: The Penn State game against Michigan certainly said something, Mike Jensen writes.

On this date

Yo, Adrian! Eagles quarterback Adrian Burke threw seven touchdown passes on Oct. 17, 1954, when the Eagles beat Washington, 49–21. Three of Burke’s touchdown passes were to Eagles tight end Pete Pihos, who was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 1970.

