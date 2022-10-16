A league source confirmed that the 76ers and Matisse Thybulle’s representatives have engaged in brief discussions about a possible rookie-scale contract extension for the guard.

The deadline to reach a deal is 6 p.m. Monday. Thybulle would become a restricted free agent if a deal is not reached.

The Sixers acquired the 25-year-old in a trade with the Boston Celtics during the 2019 draft. Boston selected Thybulle with the 20th pick and sent him to Philly in exchange for the Sixers’ 24th pick and the 33rd overall selection in the second round.

In his three seasons, Thybulle has established himself as one of the league’s elite defenders.

Last season, he was an NBA all-defensive second-team selection for the second consecutive campaign. Not bad for someone who averaged 25.5 minutes.

Thybulle was fourth in the league in steals with 1.7 per game. He also averaged 1.1 blocks. He became the first non-full-time starter to make an all-defensive team in consecutive seasons since Nate McMillan in 1994 and 1995.

Looking to be more well-rounded, Thybulle worked on being a better offensive player this offseason, and displayed improvement as the preseason progressed.

He shot 2-for-8, including making 1 of 6 three-pointers, in the first two exhibition games. Thybulle followed that up by shooting 5-for-8 (3 of 5 on threes) in the final two preseason contests.

He’s eligible to receive a maximum extension of five years and $188 million.

Foster gets two-way deal

The Sixers converted rookie Michael Foster’s Exhibit 10 deal to a two-way contract, league sources confirmed. To create space, the Sixers waived two-way player Charlie Brown.

Two-way contracts allow teams to carry two extra players in addition to the 15 on their regular-season roster. Those players generally bounce back and forth between the NBA and G League. However, they remain under the NBA team’s control and cannot be picked up by other NBA franchises.

Rookie Julian Champagnie is the Sixers’ other two-way player.

After going undrafted in June, Foster signed an Exhibit 10 deal with the Sixers in July. The 6-foot-9 power forward spent last season with the G League Ignite, averaging 15.5 points, 9.5 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 25 appearances.

The Milwaukee native was one of the top high school players in the Class of 2021. ESPN ranked him the seventh-best college prospect in the class. He averaged 32.2 points, 18.4 rebounds, and 4.1 assists during his senior season at Hillcrest Prep in Phoenix.