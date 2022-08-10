Was Jason Kelce simply slinging too many shots at the Shore?

Actually, while the announcement of surgical intervention for the veteran might give a few worried fans pause, Kelce is expected to return relatively soon. The elbow procedure is considered a routine clean-out, The Inquirer’s Jeff McLane reports. Sources have said Kelce should be available for the season opener in early September.

Kelce is in many ways the heart and soul of the squad. Starting a season without him at center simply wouldn’t be the same.

Veteran defensive end Brandon Graham is looking lively in training camp, putting together a noticeably good practice Tuesday. He’s 34 years old and coming off a ruptured Achilles but is showing that he’s got something left in the tank.

The Danny Rumph Classic brought out local stars this weekend — and 76ers guard Tyrese Maxey served as the headliner. He scored 34 points for Team FOE, which was formed by the Morris twins, and dueled with local legends like former Imhotep star Brandon Austin. Similarly, Maxey’s Sixers teammate Isaiah Joe caught fire in front of local fans who often don’t get to see players live at the Wells Fargo Center.

“This is lit. This is what basketball is all about,” Maxey said. “It’s been a really good experience. … [Philly hoops] is tough, and it’s gritty. I think the atmosphere is amazing. I just have a huge appreciation for it.”

Maxey is one of Philly’s most beloved athletes. Safe to say the feeling is mutual.

It has been a rough 12 months for the Flyers, as the organization has lost a lot of games, moved on from two head coaches, and seen several players suffer serious injuries that required surgery.

Flyers fans could use some good news, and this week brings a small sliver of hope for the future. That comes in the form of the rescheduled World Juniors, where the Flyers will be well-represented. Here’s an in-depth look at the four Flyers prospects participating in the tournament.

Union fans know that their defense is usually rock-solid and now the rest of the league is acknowledging this as well, picking three players from the team for Wednesday’s All-Star Game against star players from Mexico’s Liga MX. Goalkeeper Andre Blake, left back Kai Wagner, and centerback Jakob Glesnes are all on the roster for Major League Soccer.

Rhys Hoskins’ statistics in his first five seasons stack up well against many Phillies greats. But there is one thing missing in his career and Hoskins calls it “the last ingredient.” That absent element is simply that Hoskins has yet to play in the postseason, David Murphy writes.

Their top two pitching prospects combined for an “unreal” double feature, offering a glimpse of what could be for the Phillies.

The Phillies are cutting back on Bryce Harper’s throwing program, and he’s likely to return as strictly a designated hitter.

Of course the Phillies miss Harper, but so far, other players have stepped up when needed. J.T. Realmuto, for example, did so in the series opener against the Marlins.

Next: The Phillies continue their series against the Marlins at 7:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBCSP). Noah Syndergaard (6-8, 4.02) will make his second Phillies start against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara (10-4, 1.88).

Trivia Tuesday answer

Tuesday’s question: Pete Rose made 17 All-Star Game appearances with the Reds and Phillies. Which player made 12 All-Star appearances, all with the Phillies?

The answer is B) Mike Schmidt.

Cyclnut was the first to submit the correct response.

What you’re still saying about the Phillies’ invite to Pete Rose

It wasn’t a mistake to invite him. He was after all a major contributor to that championship. He just didn’t handle things properly. Not the team’s fault. — James W.

Of course the Phillies made a big mistake in inviting him back to Philly. What would make them think he was a different person than he was 35 years ago? His actions in the booth were an insult to John and Tom as well as all the fans watching the game. Did Schmidt really have Covid or was he smart to stay away after how Rose threw him under the bus when Mike supported him on the gambling issues and Rose just lied to him over and over. Rose should never be invited to participate in any Phillies activity again. — C.B.

Absolutely they did. His vulgar comments and condescending behavior were beyond appalling.....starting with his comment about John Kruk. It only went down hill from there. He was an embarrassment to not only the Phillies but to the entire MLB organization. Forget about contrite, he is an out and out arrogant schmuck. — Sharon C.

Some of his teammates on the 1980 team wanted Rose included in the ceremonies. They were wrong and the Phillies organization was wrong for listening to them. Some things are more important than baseball. — Tom L.

Pete will always Be Pete. He will never change. — Larry S.

Rose may have been a great baseball player, but he is a pig as a human being. — John G.

Phillies were right by inviting Rose to the ceremony. He was the catalyst to a great team with his cockiness and ability to back it up with his play. However, he should have been removed from the broadcast booth after the first cuss word and Middleton should have personally escorted him out of the booth and reminded him that children watch baseball and he is now an embarrassment to the sport. Good riddance Pete! — Mike T

