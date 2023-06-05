Phillies welcome Ellis | Sports Daily Newsletter

There’s no better way to ingratiate yourself as a new player to a team than to play the hero. Drew Ellis did exactly that soon after arriving to the Phillies. He hit two home runs on Sunday, helping the Phils rout the Nationals, 11-3.

It’s June, and right on schedule, like a hibernating Schwarbear shaking off a sleepy hitting slump, Kyle Schwarber is also warming up, hitting more home runs again.

Both players combined well to give the Phillies two wins in a row for the first time in a while. The team, at 27-32, still has a ways to go before even reaching a .500 record, but the victories have injected some optimism as the summer season heats up.

There’s nobody with the Phillies who knows Painter any better or longer. It means something, then, that Brian Kaplan, like most team officials, remains hopeful that the 20-year-old phenom will pitch this season — and perhaps even make his major league debut. A kiddie pool-deep starting rotation could desperately use him. Maybe he could even be an X-factor down the stretch. But it’s a long way from here to there. Painter sprained the ulnar collateral ligament in his right elbow in spring training. He didn’t need surgery, but the recovery process is drawn out. Progress is incremental. Steps cannot be skipped, especially when the health of the most valuable arm in the organization is riding on it.

Aaron Nola has plenty of theories about why he hasn’t been as sharp as usual for much of the season. But he insists his looming free agency isn’t among them.

Next: The Phillies return home to open a three-game series against Detroit at 6:40 p.m. Monday (NBCSP). Nola (4-4, 4.70) will start against Tigers left-hander Joey Wentz (1-5, 7.28).

Sixers managing partner Josh Harris has big things brewing in the NFL as he closes in on the purchase of the Washington Commanders, the team he grew up cheering for as a native of Chevy Chase, Md. Despite that deep commitment to his childhood team, Harris made it clear that the Sixers will not take a back seat. The multi-team owner and rising titan of the sports industry recommitted to the Sixers. As he told The Inquirer’s Marcus Hayes, “I’m not [expletive] around.”

The Flyers won’t be getting an NHL-ready, potential star in Connor Bedard or Adam Fantilli at the 2023 NHL draft. But they still should expect to land a really good player at No. 7 overall.

There are several directions they could go with the pick and a lot of it depends on what happens after the presumed top two prospects are off the board. But given the team’s current standing and long-term plan, there’s no sense in playing it safe. Instead, the Flyers should swing for the fences and try and target one of the players that have upside and star potential.

Another game, another game without a loss. The Union extended their MLS unbeaten run to nine games Saturday night with a 3-0 win over CF Montreal.

As has often been the case during this streak, Julián Carranza was right in the middle of the action for the Union. The Argentine attacker scored two more goals to bring his league total to nine (11 in all competitions).

The other major takeaway was that Jim Curtin again went with his new 3-5-2 look formation.

Next: The Union take their unbeaten streak to the West Coast as they visit San Jose Saturday (10:30 p.m., Apple TV).

It was an uneven rookie season for defensive tackle Jordan Davis, as he could be a force on the field but also missed time with an injury and continues to learn. Now heading into his second year, Davis will be joined by his former Georgia teammates, and he looks to be a positive influence for them.

Next: The Eagles resume organized team activities today.

Squash central: Drexel has squash facilities and a program that helps recruit top players, like Emilia Falcone.

Penn’s not out yet: So you’re saying there’s still a chance for NCAA baseball glory? Yes, if the Quakers can win today.

All about the arms: David Murphy isn’t worried too much about the Phillies’ batters. The pitchers, though. are another matter.

On this date

In 1948, the Phillies’ Richie Ashburn hit safely for the 23rd straight game in a 6 - 5 win over the Cubs at Wrigley Field, setting a 20th century National League record for a rookie.

