Eight summers ago, Mo’ne Davis captured our imagination as the Taney Dragons stormed into the Little League World Series behind their lights-out female pitcher.

The history-making 13-year-old was on the cover of Sports Illustrated, she hobnobbed with the Obamas, and she wound up winning an ESPY Award. In her own way, she made a national impact that summer.

She is nearly 21 years old now, soon to be in her senior year at Hampton University, where she plays for the softball team. And judging from her interactions with children at the Marian Anderson Recreation Center in South Philly, Davis’ influence in youth sports is as strong as ever. Gina Mizell caught up with Davis, who aspires to a career in sports media.

Moniak heads to Lehigh Valley to find his swing

The start of Mickey Moniak’s 2022 season showed promise that the former No. 1 overall draft pick might finally become a contributor for the Phillies. A red-hot spring training earned him a spot on the opening-day roster, but he fractured a bone in his right hand in the spring finale, keeping him out almost two months. Finally back, he struggled to regain his spring swing, batting .160/.250/.410 in 25 at-bats. After Monday night’s game, the Phillies optioned him to triple-A Lehigh Valley to help him “get his swing back.”

Winning a baseball game is hard, so shouldn’t you savor your victories? That’s what Kyle Schwarber and Co. toast after every W.

Winning a baseball game is especially hard when the bullpen blows a lead in the 9th inning.

Next: The Phillies close out their series with the Marlins at 1:05 p.m. Wednesday (NBC10). Kyle Gibson (4-2, 4.41 ERA) will be opposed by Marlins right-hander Pablo Lopez (4-2, 2.30).

Linebackers room getting crowded

The Eagles added free agent Kyzir White and third-round draft pick Nakobe Dean to the team as linebackers this offseason. There will be a depth chart to determine, and that should be interesting for Davion Taylor, a third-round pick in 2020. White broke up a pass during last week’s OTA session that was open to the media, and Taylor made the interception. Taylor then said that right now, he’s not necessarily thinking about his role next season, but more so growing together as a linebacking corps.

Might make sense to trade that draft pick

According to league sources, the 76ers are exploring trades involving Danny Green and the No. 23 pick in the June 23 NBA draft. The Sixers need someone who can contribute right away, Keith Pompey writes, and their best bet is to see what kind of established player they can get for that pick.

Call to the Hall

Tuesday was a massive day for two local hockey media members, as Al Morganti and Bill Clement both found out they would be going into the Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.

Morganti, who covered the Flyers for The Inquirer from 1979-89, was named the winner of the 2022 Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award, which is presented annually “to a print newspaper columnist or reporter in recognition of their achievements covering the game of ice hockey.”

He will be honored by the Hall in November with a plaque as a “media honoree” and will be joined by good friend and former Flyer Bill Clement, who won the 2022 Foster Hewitt Memorial Award for excellence in hockey broadcasting.

Major League Soccer signs streaming deal

It’s good news for many fans that Major League Soccer now has a deal with Apple that covers all the league’s games.

Except for the ones who don’t have easy access to Apple services, though. There will no longer be local TV broadcasts with locally-based announcers. That could potentially alienate a fan base, the way it did when the Phillies moved to cable.

It’s a gamble that MLS has decided is worth taking. Union fans will have to adjust. Jonathan Tannenwald breaks down all the aspects of the deal.

Track showdown: Archbishop Wood’s Gary Martin, who has run the second-fastest mile in the nation by a high schooler this season, will compete against the fastest miler, Colin Sahlman of California, on Wednesday. But the two will be racing in the 800 meters.

