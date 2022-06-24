Well, that was a bit anticlimactic.

David Roddy. Hello, goodbye.

Other than the Sixers taking another step to becoming Houston East, it’s still unclear exactly what the organization accomplished on draft night, mostly because it seems the current moves are a mere setup for another deal.

Danny Green, farewell. It wasn’t your fault, but it’s never a good idea to be underneath a falling Joel Embiid.

Matisse Thybulle and Tobias Harris still are Sixers, but that may not last long.

Keith Pompey takes stock of what the Sixers did accomplish on the night.

Will the Sixers ever sour on Rockets players?

With Daryl Morey and Tad Brown at the helm, the 76ers’ two major decision-makers have deep connections with the Houston Rockets — and it shows. After acquiring James Harden and flirting with P.J. Tucker, the Sixers now are chasing Eric Gordon.

The Inquirer’s Keith Pompey reports that the Sixers are trying orchestrate a three-team trade that would land Gordon in Philly and ship Matisse Thybulle elsewhere. Separately, they also are considering overtures from the Portland Trail Blazers, who would like to complete a straight-up deal for Thybulle. How will this all shake out? We’ll know soon.

Phillies are back on track

The Phillies were looking to recapture the magic they’d found in the first days of Rob Thomson’s tenure to break their losing streak of three games. They’d have to do it on the road, though.

However, it was home sweet home for one particular Phillies player on the West Coast swing to play San Diego.

Perhaps the Pacific time zone agrees with all the Phillies, because they responded with solid performances to take the win over the Padres.

‘That’s his way of motivating’

By now, it is no secret that new Flyers coach John Tortorella’s demanding style is not everyone’s cup of tea.

Olivia Reiner caught up with some of Tortorella’s former players to get their opinions on Torts, and the answers may surprise you.

The Flyers also made a roster move on Thursday, signing one of their impending free agents. Find out who here.

What you’re saying about the Sixers

Get rid of Harden. He’s washed up — Bill M.

